- XRP price shows consolidation above the $0.448 support level after the FOMC meeting.
- Investors can expect a short-term upswing to $0.484, but $0.400 remains a good accumulation level.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.382 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Ripple.
XRP price shows a tight-range formation after the Fed decided on a 75 basis points hike on November 2. This decision triggered a spike in volatility, but Ripple has managed to hold above a stable support barrier. The remittance token is likely to provide an accumulation opportunity for patient holders.
XRP price prepares its game plan
XRP price has been holding above the $0.448 support level since September 22. The remittance token has bounced off this level five times and is likely to aim for the equal highs at $0.484.
If buyers fail to maintain the momentum after this liquidity run, there will be a correction to $0.400, provided the bears mow through the $0.448 support structure. This downswing will be ideal from a market makers’ perspective as it would trap impatient bulls and would blow off steam after the 73% upswing witnessed in late September.
Patient investors can take this opportunity to accumulate XRP tokens around the $0.400 level. A resurgence of buying pressure here could provide holders an opportunity to ride a 55% upswing to $0.609, which is the midpoint of the 69% crash seen in Q2.
This move to $0.609 would complete the mean reversion play of the 69% crash, making it a good place for holders to book profit.
XRPUSDT 1-day chart
While things are looking up for XRP price, a premature move above $0.448 could techncially ruin this bullish outlook. The worst-case scenario would include a breakdown of the $0.382 support level as it would create a lower low and invalidate the optimistic scenario.
This development could see XRP price revisit the $0.330 foothold, where buyers can tend to their wounds and attempt another run-up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic price takes a 6% hit as the Fed hikes interest rates by 75 bps
Ethereum Classic price is about to lose its four-month-long support following a 6.37% dip. The Federal Reserve raised the interest rates on Wednesday, making it the fourth-largest consecutive hike in history.
Will AAVE price overcome this resistance following V3’s deployment on the zkSync 2.0?
AAVE’s price is looking to invalidate a 15-month-long resistance. The Aave community voted overwhelmingly in favor of expanding V3 reach and deploying it on zkSync 2.0.
Dogecoin price pumps as high-cap investors consider taking profit
Dogecoin price pulled off a jaw-dropping rally during the final days of October. The majority of the technical indicators suggest DOGE will continue to rise. Key levels have been defined to determine the notorious meme coin's next targets.
Ethereum: Whales-led volatility aims to separate traders from investors
Ethereum price is at a pivotal point. While the price action is undoubtedly bullish following October's last-minute rally, certain on-chain metrics show whales may be satisfied with their gains and seek to book profits.
Bitcoin: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.