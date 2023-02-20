- Chainlink price has risen by 21.94% in the span of seven days to trade at $8.13.
- LINK is close to recovering its November 2022 losses, provided this bullishness persists and pushes the price to $9.00.
- If corrections pull the altcoin down to $6.77 and lower, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Chainlink price is reacting to Bitcoin’s rally, climbing the charts quickly to recover the losses the altcoin witnessed following FTX’s collapse.
The sudden spurt of bullishness noted in the last few days has managed to push the altcoin toward the November 2022 highs, with traders now expecting a breach of this critical resistance level.
Chainlink price is on a rise
Chainlink price is trading at $8.13 after managing to chart significant gains in the last few days. Up by nearly 22%, LINK is following the lead of the broader market as investors appear to be getting bullish.
The crypto Fear and Greed Index suggests the market is experiencing rising greed which could hint at the recent bullishness persisting.
This view is supported by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, which displays a bullish crossover that occurred a few days ago. The MACD line (blue) crossing over the signal line (red) is evidence of the same.
Crypto Fear and Greed Index
If Chainlink price observes positive momentum and the altcoin breaks through and flips its immediate resistance at $8.27, it would also turn the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the $8.94 to $5.76 move, into a support floor.
This would provide LINK the boost it needs to rally towards a nine-month range high of $9.33. This price level also marks critical resistance for the altcoin, and flipping it into support will allow the cryptocurrency to chart a 23% rise to $10.00.
LINK/USD 1-day chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), however, is nearing the overbought zone above the 70.0 mark. If it breaches into this zone it would suggest a pullback developing for Chainlink price until the market cools down. Thus, LINK could dip to test the immediate support at $7.60.
Losing this level would push the price down to the critical support at $6.77, which marks the confluence of the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).
If Chainlink price falls below those, it will invalidate the bullish thesis, leading to a decline below $6.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
This buy signal for Bitcoin price hints the start of a new macro bull run, should you start buying dips?
With Bitcoin (BTC) price up 47% year-to-date, things are looking quite bullish after cascading collapse of major crypto players in 2022. So, this newsletter is focused on answering the questions that most retail investors are faced with right now.
Ethereum price poised for 20% rally due to these reasons
Ethereum (ETH) price shows a clear sign of consolidation around a significantly important monthly resistance level. Although ETH has flipped this hurdle into a support floor on the lower timeframes.
Here’s why Shiba Inu holders are bullish after Shytoshi Kusama’s update on Shibarium
Shytoshi Kusama shared a progress update on Shibarium, informing SHIB holders that the beta launch is coming up. Kusama referred to Shibarium as the “Goal of 2022,” and said that work on the development of the layer-2 scaling solution is ongoing.
Hedera Hashgraph has a repetition pattern that could bring bulls 50% profit by April
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price action is under bullish pressure that is pushing price action higher. The altitude of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing to relentless buying by bulls as the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has crossed and moved above from the 200-day SMA.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.