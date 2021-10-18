Last year the global advertising market reached $647 Billion, with experts predicting this growth to continue its trajectory, rising to 5.2% in the next six years.

While different people have different views on how this growth will be actualized, they all agree there is a need to change how things are done. One innovation that seems to stir things in the right direction is the introduction of Web3.0, which has been the evolution of the World Wide web.

Notably, the driving force behind Web3.0 is to leverage blockchain technology to create an inclusive web that will allow people to have control over their data and privacy, allowing them to become part of the value exchange.

Traditionally, digital advertising uses social media, search engines, and personal data collected from various platforms to get their target markets. However, with Web3.0, this dynamic changes. In Web3.0, advertisers will find their ability to engage with their consumers much more complicated. This is because this innovation has given consumers back the power to decide which information to receive. While this might look like a threat for advertisers, the invention poses many great opportunities when the right tools are employed.

How advertising oracles will help in the transition

By allowing people to get back power over their data, Web3.0 delivers an opportunity for marketers and advertisers to restore trust and reconnect with people.

Since the Web3.0 innovation is still in its early stages, developers have created tools to help users better understand and maximize the potentials that lie within the market. Advertising Oracles verify on-chain user acquisition which came through third party promotions. These oracles observe blockchain transactions and perform verification in a completely decentralised way where trust can be guaranteed and user privacy preserved.

The Attrace Protocol

The Attrace protocol is the first in the market to provide a referral marketplace that seeks to redefine promotions for Web3.0. Attrace is a referral protocol for all tokenized assets where any individual can sign up to promote.

Attrace uses a referral layer run by Verifier Nodes, which are also called Advertising Oracles for Web3 for the less technical audience. These nodes or oracles are blockchain agnostic solutions that make it easy for all tokenized assets like IDOs, Liquidity Pools, NFTs or dApps to be promoted and observed for valid transactions.

These Verifier Nodes ensure that advertisers are being given a commission on a tokenized asset that has been sold or resold because of their promotional activity, without having to rely on any other party that might have a different interest. Advertisers will be compensated for their true reach and performance in a trustless manner and all of this works without any user tracking (without cookie tracking or fingerprinting) so completely aligned with the basic core principles of Web3.0.

Just four months old, the protocol caters to projects, promoters, and participants allowing them to participate in the referral of tokenized assets on any public blockchain. Attrace works by enabling users to earn rewards for promoting projects they believe in. It is a three-party concept that works via wallets. The project locks the bounty for the promoter and participant. The promoter gets part of that bounty for finding a participant. The participant gets part of the bounty (cashback) for participating.

Notably, when web3 becomes mainstream, the advertising oracles of Attrace will be an industry standard for (conversion-based) trustless advertising. The Attrace oracles will reportedly become a gateway to all things web3.0 advertising.

The Attrace mission aims to become the referral standard for tokenized assets on any blockchain. The project aims to accomplish this completely decentralized and trustless, allowing it to achieve broad adoption within the tokenized ecosystem. Eventually, the works will be geared to allowing network users to become stakeholders.

The project has developed a bridge to solving the various gaps and inefficacies that have primarily dominated the traditional advertising industry. No more trust tracking and transparency issues, no more high middleman fees, no more data privacy issues and no more entry barriers. As a result, the project will allow Web3.0 projects to reach a wider audience.

To help with its mission, Attrace has various features, including decentralized referrals, crypto and ATTR rewards, verified conversions, guaranteed commission, staking and user governance. Currently, the platform supports Ethereum and Polygon networks with Binance Smart Chain and others to follow.

Attrace Network to enter the NFT market

Attrace recently held its Initial DEX Offering (IDO), given that listing was technically required for the Referral Network to become fully operational. During the event, 15 million $ATTR, the native tokens on the platforms, were put for sale, with the team setting the sale for 80 ETH. The IDO was followed by liquidity pool referrals on various DEXs that saw the participation of various vital investors.

After facilitating successful IDO and Liquidity Pools promotions, Attrace is now looking to enter the NFT market. The project has already launched its referral Marketplace, making it easy to venture into the NFT space.

The project is set to introduce Ethereum based NFTs, DApps, and fungible token referable implemented on BSC contract. It is also planning to launch NFT bounty support and airdrops, Batch NFT Referrals listing, and NFT Promoter Spaces, among many others.