Market picture
Bitcoin is down 7.3% over the past week, falling below $20,000 at the start of the day on Monday. Ethereum lost 9.2% to $1450, while top altcoins fell from 5% (Cardano) to 15.7% (Solana).
Total crypto market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, is down 6.6% for the week, to $952bn. The total capitalisation graph suggests that the bear market is not yet over. The Crypto market will finally confirm this hypothesis if the crypto market falls below the lows of June, meaning it is worth less than $800bn. Until then, we can only talk about the ongoing battle for a trillion.
The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index was down to 24 points by Monday, down from 29 a week earlier. It is back in extreme fear territory.
The end of last week asserted Bitcoin's leading role as a risk demand indicator when stock indices dropped sharply on Friday. It is worth noting that since the second half of August, Bitcoin has been "going down the ladder" roughly as it did in April and May, albeit in less broad steps.
News background
The Central Bank of India (RBI) has warned citizens against investing in digital assets, pointing to the risks of a crypto market crash that could leave private investors at risk of losing money. Authorities in India raided the offices of bitcoin exchange CoinSwitch, accused of violating currency regulations.
Another algorithmic stablecoin has lost its peg to the US dollar - it is Neutrino USD (USDN) on the Waves blockchain.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on VanEck's spot bitcoin ETF until October. The regulator was originally due to finalise its review on 27 August.
51% of bitcoin trading volume on centralised cryptocurrency exchanges is bogus and doesn't have economic sense, Forbes analysts have found after examining the trading activity of 157 crypto platforms.
Contrary to rumours, Mt. Gox trustee Nobuyuki Kobayashi has not proceeded with the distribution of funds, one of the bankrupt crypto-exchanges creditors said. Some have cited potential payments to creditors as one of the reasons for BTC's recent decline.
Triple-A says the number of cryptocurrency users worldwide has reached 320 million, or 4.2% of the total population. The US remains the leader in cryptocurrency users, with 46 million (13.74%).
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot price needs to juice up before rallying 40%
Polkadot price shows signs of bouncing but could revisit the $5.94 to $6.51 demand zone. A dip into the aforementioned demand zone is likely to trigger a sweep above $7.77 and $9.65.
Crypto.com price is a good buy at these levels for a quick 20% gain
Crypto.com price shows the exhaustion and reversal of a bullish attempt at a significant resistance level. This development has caused CRO to trigger a sell-off that will likely continue before buyers step in.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: The all-time high is now a 10x above the current DOGE price
Dogecoin price has lost 30% gains made this summer. A rise back towards all-time highs would result in 1,000 percent (10x) from DOGE’s current market value. A breach above $0.10 could be the first impulse wave of the future 10X rally.
How the Shiba Inu price is preparing to wipe all gains made this summer
Shiba Inu price has lost 30% of market value this week. SHIB price has more space to fall on the relative Strength Index. Invalisaiton of the bearish thesis remains a closing candle above $0.00001700.
Bitcoin: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.