- The hearings are postponed for at least another 90 days.
- The parties are locked in a legal battle since April.
New York Supreme Court Judge Joel M. Cohen hoped to make a final decision in the case of the State Attorney’s Office (NYAG) against the Bitfinex exchange but changed his mind. It means that a new date of the meeting will be set, and the jurisdictional battle between Bitfinex and NYAG will continue for at least 90 days.
The parties have been locked in a legal battle since April. However, Monday’s hearing was focused on whether the NYAG had the authority to initiate the investigation.
NYAG said that the exchange used the reserves of Tether Limited to cover up a loss of $800 million. It is worth noting that both companies are owned by iFinex Inc.
Also, NYAG believes that the cryptocurrency exchange provided services to the residents of New York and thus violated the Martin Law. However, the company denies the charges. They are convinced that NYAG does not have jurisdiction in the case as it does not serve New York residents according to the terms of service.
Meanwhile, recently, independent researchers managed to bypass the geoblock and start trading on the platform being NY residents.
Tether Limited really opened a credit line for Bitfinex, and, according to prosecutors, the exchange borrowed about $ 750 million to maintain the liquidity after its own funds were locked in the Panamanian processing center of Crypto Capital Corp.
Meanwhile, Tether Limited emphasized that the updated provisioning policy allows for partial reserves. According to the company, they were not obliged to notify users about loans for Bitfinex, and the exchange itself was allegedly not required to inform customers about liquidity problems.
One way or another, Bitfinex managed to perform IEO for LEO tokens and raise $1 billion. Notably, NYAG said that these tokens might be securities.
iFinex attorney did not ask the court to stop the investigation, but rather to preclude iFinex’s participation.
The prosecution has no answers as to whether Tether is a commodity, security, or foreign currency. The company firmly believes that the USDT does not fall into any of these categories, but the US authorities decide otherwise, the prosecutor’s office will quickly gain the necessary powers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD flirting around $9,500-level, faces huge resistance upfront
BTC/USD continued to consolidate in a flag formation. This Monday, the price of the asset fell from $9,550 to $9,450. The daily confluence detector shows that the bulls will face considerable resistance to go past the $9,500.
Crypto market update: Market bleeds as the top three consolidate price
Bears are in full control of the market as the prices bled this Monday. Bitcoin is flirting with the $9,500-line, struggling to break past it. The rest of the top three also struggled around crucial resistance levels. Let’s take a closer look at how the top three did and then reveal the biggest ...
Ripple partners with Currency Bird
Currency Bird is a Chilean payment remittance company. They will mostly be adopting xCurrent among all the Ripple payment solutions. Ripple continues to partner up with financial institutions all over the world. After MoneyGram and Sentbe ...
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD may have to return to next major area of demand within $70 territory
Litecoin price in the second half of Monday is trading marginally in the green, gains of 0.40%. LTC/USD given the current technical price behaviors, remains at risk of ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.