- The status of OKEx founder, Mingxing "Star" Xu, is still up in smoke.
- The fiasco highlights the importance of having control over your private keys.
Around two weeks back, OKEx founder, Mingxing "Star" Xu was arrested by the police and hasn’t been seen since. Following that, OKEx suspended withdrawals claiming one of the holders of the exchange’s private keys was absent since they were “cooperating with a public security bureau in investigations.” While it’s widely speculated that Xu is the holder in question, media resource Mars Finance clarified that he isn’t related to the exchange’s withdrawal issue.
The current status of OKEx
As per Colin Wu, a well-known Chinese reporter, the Shanxi police suspended coin withdrawals to do their investigation, and it’s not known as to how long this will take place. As of now, it seems like OKEx s still discussing solutions. While they have organized a rescue team to respond, they are quickly running out of time.
4. OKEx organized a rescue team to respond, but time is passing by day by day. If Star Xu is not released within the next two weeks, he must be arrested by the procuratorate, which means it is unlikely to be innocent and the problem becomes more troublesome.— Colin Wu（WuBlockchain） (@WuBlockchain) October 26, 2020
Not your keys, not your coins
This whole saga sadly highlights the relative immaturity of the crypto market. In exchanges as well known as OKEx, there seems to be little customer protection in place. The thing to keep in mind about exchange wallets is that they are not really in your control.
Firstly, they are known as “hot wallets,” as they are continually connected to the internet, making your coins extremely vulnerable. Secondly, as we have seen with OKEx, you may not have full control over your private keys. When it comes to cryptocurrency wallets, you should have complete control over your private keys to access your coins. As the saying goes, if you don’t have control over your private keys, you lose control over your coins.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple CEO takes the moral high ground around politics, while XRP struggles to break out
Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple CEO, has recently stated that tech companies have an obligation to solve societal problems. Garlinghouse was responding to comments made by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, who caused a massive wave of criticism due to his remarks about not engaging in social and political issues.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA poised for a steep correction despite the current uptrend
Cardano had a notable slip from $0.11 to a low of $0.101 on October 19, before finally recovering two days later. Unfortunately, it seems that the digital asset has crashed again, breaking the last support level established on October 19.
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI flashes buy signal targeting $3.3 in the short-term
Uniswap continues trading in a downtrend and inside the daily descending parallel channel. The digital asset is slowly approaching the bottom at $2.7 while bulls try to push it above the upper trendline.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC poised for small correction before a major run to $15,000
Bitcoin (BTC) has settled above $13,000; however, further growth seems to be limited. The pioneer digital coin hit the recent high of $13,361 on October 25 and retreated to $13,110 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.