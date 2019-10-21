Moon could help volumes for Bitcoin increase. It's an innovative new idea that adds an extension to your browser so that you can pay for your amazon goods with Bitcoin or Ether.
So how does it work?
After installing an extension, Moon automatically recognizes when you’re on the Amazon checkout page and inserts the company’s own payment widget. It lets you how much you’re going to pay in cryptocurrencies before accepting the transaction.
There are two different ways to pay:
1) You can pay with any bitcoin wallet that works on top of the Lightning Network. Normal bitcoin transactions can take just a few minutes to be confirmed on the bitcoin blockchain.
2) You can also use your Coinbase account. If you hold Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether you can also pay in seconds by leveraging Coinbase’s API.
At the moment the extension is only available in the US but soon the company plans to expand to Europe and Canada.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin keeps hovering around $8,200 as bears push the price down
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday. This Monday also turned out to be a seller-heavy one as BTC fell from $8,235.70 to $8,217. There is a lack of healthy support levels on the downside.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD range-bound amid low trading activity
ETH/USD bottomed at $168.35 on October 18 and, having recovered above $170.00 entered a range-bound phase. By the time of writing, the second largest coin settled at $174.30, amid slow trading activity.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD stuck at $0.29 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP is changing hands at $0.2900, off the recent high registered at $0.3041. Now the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $12.5 billion has stayed unchanged in recent 24 hours amid range-bound trading on the global cryptocurrency market.
Litecoin: LTC/USD falling wedge pattern hints breakout
Litecoin is grinding closer to a falling wedge pattern likely to correct the extended downtrend. The zone at $50-53 becomes a viable support area capable of halting massive declines.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.