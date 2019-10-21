Moon could help volumes for Bitcoin increase. It's an innovative new idea that adds an extension to your browser so that you can pay for your amazon goods with Bitcoin or Ether.

So how does it work?

After installing an extension, Moon automatically recognizes when you’re on the Amazon checkout page and inserts the company’s own payment widget. It lets you how much you’re going to pay in cryptocurrencies before accepting the transaction.

There are two different ways to pay:

1) You can pay with any bitcoin wallet that works on top of the Lightning Network. Normal bitcoin transactions can take just a few minutes to be confirmed on the bitcoin blockchain.

2) You can also use your Coinbase account. If you hold Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether you can also pay in seconds by leveraging Coinbase’s API.

At the moment the extension is only available in the US but soon the company plans to expand to Europe and Canada.