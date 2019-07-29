The largest bank in the Philippines has launched its own cryptocurrency

- UnionBank has issued a stablecoin pegged to the Philippine peso.
- The bank has successfully performed first transactions with the stablecoin.
UnionBank, the largest bank in the Philippines, has become the country's first financial institution to launch its own cryptocurrency. Moreover, the financial institution has already completed its first cryptocurrnency transaction, The Philippine Star reports.
The cost of the stablecoin PHX issued by the bank is pegged to the Philippine peso, while the coin itself operates on the i2i platform that connects UnionBank with the rural banks.
“PHX is a stable store of value, medium of exchange and is a programmable token with self-executing logic. It enables transparent and automatic execution of payments,” UnionBank senior vice president and head of the fintech business group Arvie de Vera commented.
According to Arvie de Vera, the banks that had joined the platform successfully performed several transactions with PHX including purchase, buy-back and internal transfers.
While the technology behind the stablecoin is not disclosed, UnionBank plans the expansion outside the Philippines.
It is worth noting, that last year UnionBank launched a pilot blockchain project for processing retail payments in real time in partnership with Ethereum-backed startup ConsenSys.
Also, the US-based JPMorgan announced the development of its proprietary stablecoin pegged to USD. In June, JPMorgan said that it was ready to start testing it among corporate clients.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Libra speeds up the clock
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $10,000 (EMA50), then the second at $10,800 (price congestion resistance), and the third one at $11,300 (price congestion resistance).
Ripple market update: XRP/USD holding ground above $0.3
Ripple bulls are glancing higher following an eventful weekend session. Ripple continuously formed a lower high pattern but intense support at $0.30 had the downside strongly protected.
Ethereum has earned public recognition on par with Bitcoin
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, probably cannot be classified as an altcoin anymore. This opinion was expressed by analysts of the institutional cryptocurrency exchange San Francisco Open Exchange (SFOX).
The largest bank in the Philippines has launched its own cryptocurrency
UnionBank, the largest bank in the Philippines, has become the country's first financial institution to launch its own cryptocurrency. Moreover, the financial institution has already completed its first cryptocurrnency transaction, The Philippine Star reports.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.