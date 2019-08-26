The head of Global Institutional Markets team believes that Moneygram drives XRP volumes

Breanne M. Madigan, The head of Global Institutional Markets team says the volumes of XRP are coming via Moneygram.

XRP’s pair with the Mexican Peso is also growing citing data from CryptoCompare.





Moneygram drives Ripple XRP volumes believes the head of Global Institutional Markets team of Ripple Breanne M. Madigan.

Madigan formed the view that the collaboration of Ripple foundation with MoneyGram is having an impact on the overall trade volume of Ripple’s XRP.

Madigan also highlighted the new statistics from the CryptoCompare that has represented the volume of Ripple’s XRP’s pair with Mexican peso is steadily increasing.