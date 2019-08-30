- Bitcoin resumed the downside during Asian hours.
- Huobi token is the worst-performing altcoin with over 8% of losses.
The cryptocurrency market is range-bound mostly with a bearish bias as Bitcoin and all major altcoins are consolidating losses incurred during the previous days. The total market capitalization decreased to $245 billion from $249 billion this time on Thursday; an average daily trading volume increased to $55 billion, while Bitcoin’s market dominance stayed marginally above $69.0%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD is hovering below $9,500, having recovered from the intraday low of $9,344. The first digital asset has lost about 1.75% on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day. The coin is consolidating losses amid decreasing volatility.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $18 billion, follows Bitcoin’s lead. ETH/USD is changing hands at $168.30, unchanged since the beginning of the day and down 1.5% in recent 24 hours.
Ripple’s XRP is range-bound during early Asian hours. The third-largest coin is changing hands at $0.2545, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Friday. XRP/USD is supported by $0.2500 handle; however, the recovery momentum is weak.
The biggest altcoin market-movers
Huobi token is the biggest loser of the day. The coin is down 8% from this time on Thursday. Monero and Ethereum Classic are also outsiders. Both coins are down more than 6%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin: BTC/USD bears face support level at $9,200 as market continues freefall
BTC/USD is on track of having four bearish days in a row. BTC/USD has fallen from $9,495 to $9,380 in the early hours of Friday. Over the last four days, BTC/USD has fallen from $10,365 to $9,380. The daily confluence detector shows three healthy resistance levels on the upside.
Monero mining virus eradicated from 850,000 devices by French police
The French police cybercrime unit has recently discovered and neutralized a virus, dubbed “Retadup,” that secretly infected over 850,000 devices worldwide. It was used to mine Monero (XMR), which focuses on privacy and anonymity.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD continues freefall as it approaches critical $264.50 support level
BCH/USD is on the course of having four straight bearish days in a row. So far this Friday, BCH/USD has gone down from $280.40 to $274.50. In the last four days, the price fell from $310.65 to $274.50.
Charlie Lee to continue funding Litecoin Foundation despite financial setback
Charlie Lee, creator of Litecoin has vowed to remain committed to funding the Litecoin Foundation despite the talks about the company's financial issues. He said that the crypto bear market has taken a toll on the Foundation's numbers.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...