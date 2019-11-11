- Bitcoin (BTC) crashed below $8,900 amid strong bearish sentiments
- Altcoins are mostly range-bound with bearish bias during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin and all major altcoins are in retreat during early Asian hours after a recovery attempt on Sunday. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has not changed since this time on Wednesday. It is registered at $245 billion, the worth of the digital asset of $73 billion change hands daily on average. Bitcoin's market share dropped to 66.3%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $9,063 during early Asian hours and retreated to the area below $8,900 by the time of writing. The first digital coin has lost over 1% of its value on Monday, thought it is still in the green zone on a day-to-day basis. On the intraday charts, SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on 15-min chart (currently at $9.030) served as a reversal point for BTC/USD. Unable to pass this barrier, the price reversed to the downside and slipped below SMA100 15-min.
BTC/USD, 15-min chart
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $20.5 billion, is changing hands at $187.60 amid increased downside pressure. ETH/USD has gained about 1.5% since this time on Sunday and lost over 1% since the beginning of the day. Looking technically, ETH/USD may extend the downside towards $186.50 (SMA200 15-min chart).
ETH/USD, 15-min chart
Ripple’s XRP moved below $0.2800 handle. The third digital coin with the current market value of $12.1 has been in retreat after a failed attempt to settle above $0.3000 barrier. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is trading at $0.2760 and the downside momentum is gaining traction.
XRP/USD, 15-min chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins resume the decline
Bitcoin and all major altcoins are in retreat during early Asian hours after a recovery attempt on Sunday. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has not changed since this time on Wednesday.
BCH/USD defends ranging channel as focus shifts to $310
Bitcoin Cash reacted in tandem with the rest of the crypto market on Friday last week. From highs around $310 earlier in the week, BCH dived under $300. The downtrend momentum refreshed gyrated to refresh the range support at $270.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD embarks on the downtrend beneath $190
Ethereum like the other major cryptocurrencies tanked in value on Friday. The price annoyingly gravitated towards the key $180 support but formed a low at $180.69. A following shallow recovery stepped above $190. Further movement towards $200 fell short ...
Litecoin market overview: LTC/USD nosedives on the attempt to break the triangle resistance
Litecoin was unable to defend the support at $60 towards the end of last week. The price refreshed levels towards the next short-term support at $58. Inline to offer additional support was the 100 SMA on the 4-hour and ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.