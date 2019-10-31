The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins drift towards support levels

- Bitcoin (BTC) has settled above SMA200 daily amid short-term downside correction.
- Altcoins are mostly bearish during early Asian hours.
The cryptocurrency market stays in a red zone with bitcoin and all the majority of top-20 altcoins nursing losses from 1% to 7%. The downside correction is gaining traction into the end of the week. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is decreased to $245 billion from $248 billion the day before; an average daily trading volume settled at $88 billion down from $98 this time on Wednesday; Bitcoin's market share settled at 67.3%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD bottomed at $8,995 on Wednesday and recovered to $9,107 by the time of writing. Strong support created by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) daily stopped the bears; however, once it is broken, the sell-off may start snowballing with the next focus on $8,600. Bitcoin has lost nearly 1.5% of its value in the recent 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $19.9 billion, has lost 2.4% on a day-to-day basis. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $182.65, off the recent high of $185.56 touched during early Asian hours. Looking technically, ETH/USD recovery is capped by SMA100 daily, though the longer-term forecast remains bullish as long as it stays above $180.00.
Ripple’s XRP bears took the coin below $0.3000 again. The third digital coin with the current market value of $12.7 has lost over 2% of its value on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is trading at $0.2940.
Read also: Ripple price prediction: $0.30 attracts XRP/USD like a magnet – Confluence Detector
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
