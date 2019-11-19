- Bitcoin (BTC) has come dangerously close to $8,000 on Tuesday.
- Altcoins are mostly range-bound with bearish bias during early Asian hours.
The cryptocurrency market has resumed the sell-off after a short consolidation period. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are deep in red with Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) being the worst-performers out of top-20 with 11% and 10% of losses on a day-to-day basis.
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped to $222 billion from $234 billion this time on Monday; an average daily trading volume increased to $72 billion. Bitcoin's market share edged to 66.1%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD broke below $7,990 on Tuesday to trade at $8,050 by press time. The first digital asset has lost over 4% of its value in recent 24 hours and 1.3% since the beginning of the day. Looking technically, the initial support is created by $8,060-$8,000 area, which includes the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band.
BTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $19.2 billion, has settled above $174.00 after a short-lived sell-off to $173.31 on Tuesday. ETH/USD has lost 2% since the beginning of the day, though it is 4.6% lower from this time on Monday. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $174.6-, while the initial support is created by the intraday low of $173.31.
ETH/USD, 1-hour chart
Ripple’s XRP touched $0.2408 on Monday amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market, but managed to recover to $0.2450 by the time of writing. XRP/USD, the third digital coin with the current market value of $10.7, has lost over 5% of its value since this time on Monday and 2.5% since the beginning of the day.
XRP/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
