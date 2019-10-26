The cryptocurrency market reversed from overbought levels; Bitcoin (BTC) retreats to $9,000

- Bitcoin (BTC) has settled above critical $9,000 during early Saturday hours.
- Altcoins are switched into a red mode, losing from 1% to 3% since the beginning of the day.
The cryptocurrency market has started a correction after a head-spinning growth on Friday and during early hours on Saturday. Bitcoin is still in a green zone; however, the majority of altcoins are trading lower than at the beginning of Saturday. At the time of writing, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization is $243 billion from $205 billion the day before; an average daily trading volume catapulted to $148 billion from $57 this time on Friday; Bitcoin's market share jumped to 68.6%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD topped at $10,484 during early Asian hours. However. a strong layer of stop orders located on approach to $10,500 slowed down the bull's run and triggered the correction from an overbought level. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands at $9,250, with over 6% of gains since the beginning of the day and over 26% higher in recent 24 hours. The nearest support now comes at $9,000. Once it is out if the way the sell-off may continue towards $8,600.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $19.4 billion, has stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Saturday and gained over 10% in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $181.84, off the intraday high of $199.04. Looking technically, ETH/USD needs to stay above $180.00 to retain the bullish bias. Once this barrier is cleared, the sell0off may continue towards $177.00 (a confluence of SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) and SMA200 on a four-hour chart).
Ripple’s XRP has gained 3% on a day-to-day basis to trade at $0.2930 by press time. The coin touched the area above $0.3100, but hailed to hold the ground and crashed below $0.30 handle amid snowballing bearish movement. The local support is created by psychological $0.2900 with SMA50 (four-hour) and a short-term upside trendline located right below this barrier.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is not a threat to fiat currencies, says Galaxy Digital’s CEO Mike Novogratz
The recent Bitcoin price drop was mere coincidence with Mark Zuckerberg’s hearing the U.S. House Financial Services Committee according to the CEO of Galaxy Digital Michael Novogratz. The former hedge fund manager says that the price movement occurs due to a number of inputs.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD recovery capped by SMA100 on a daily chart – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP is changing hands at $0.2774, staying close to the intraday high. The third digital asset has gained over 2.6% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid slow recovery on the cryptocurrency market after a sharp sell-off earlier this week.
Litecoin market overview: Goodbye $50, hello $20
The drop in Litecoin price should not come as a surprise to investors. The drop is only a continuation to the downtrend that kicked off when LTC/USD was rejected at $145 in June.
Bitcoin Cash market update: From the ashes, BCH/USD rises
Bitcoin Cash is readying to tackle the resistance at $220. This comes after a marvelous recovery movement from the lows recently recorded at $197.78. The upward retracement has touched ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.