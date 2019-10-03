The cryptocurrency market  oscillating in a range, unable to develop a sustainable recovery

- Bitcoin has settled above $8,300, the short-term trend remains bearish.
- Altcoins are range-bound, mostly in a green zone.
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture today with Bitcoin and most of the major altcoins are green, though the upside momentum seems to be limited so far. The market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation settled at $222 billion, mostly unchanged from Wednesday, while an average daily trading volume dropped to $45 billion from $33 billion the day before. Bitcoin’s market share edged to 67.6%.
Read also: PBOC denies launching its own cryptocurrency
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD has gained 1.2% on a day-on-day basis and recovered the losses of the previous day. The first digital coin hit $8,416 during early Asian hours, however, the upside momentum faded away amid low trading activity. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,340 with a short-term bearish bias.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $19.4 billion, recovered to the area above $180.00 handle for a fraction of time and dropped back to trade at $179.50 at the time of writing. The coin has gained nearly 2% in recent 24 hours, but it is still vulnerable to new losses as long as it stays below $180.00.
Ripple’s XRP is 1.5% higher from this time on Wednesday, though the coin has been on the retreat since the beginning of the day. XRP/USD is changing marginally above $0.2500, off the intraday high hit at $0.2580. The third largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.8 billion has been oscillating in a range for a few days.
Read also: Ripple’s XRP to join Bitcoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash on BitPay
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
