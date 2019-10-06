- Bitcoin has settled below $8,000, the short-term trend gains traction.
- Altcoins follow the lead, move to the red zone.
The cryptocurrency market resumed the decline after a short-lived recovery attempt. Bitcoin slipped below $8,000 and dragged down most of the altcoins. The market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation dropped to $215 billion from $216 billion on Saturday, while an average daily trading volume edged up to $43 billion from $42 billion the day before. Bitcoin’s market share dropped to 67.0%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD has lost over 3% of its value since the beginning of Sunday. The first digital coin broke below $8,000 for the first time since September 30. BTC/USD touched the intraday low at $7,890 with the downside momentum seems to be gaining traction. The next critical support is located at $7,700, which is the lowest level of the previous week.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $18.8 billion, has also lost nearly 3% since the beginning of the day, to trade at $171.71 at the time of writing. ETH/USD is vulnerable to further losses once the coin moves below the critical short-term support of $170.00.
Ripple’s XRP is mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Satrurday despite the sell-off on the market. XRP/USD regained some ground and settled above $0.2500 to trade at $0.2526 at the time of writing; The third largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.9 billion has been confined to to tight range recently.
Read also: Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD dives below $8,000, danger ahead - Bitcoin confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
