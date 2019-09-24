The cryptocurrency market attempts a recovery after Monday's carnage; bears still in control of the situation

- Bitcoin is hovering above $9,700 after a sharp sell-off.
- Altcoins are consolidating with a bearish bias.
The cryptocurrency market has switched into a bearish mode as Bitcoin and all major altcoins are losing ground. The total market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation increased to $258 billion; average daily trading volumes settled at $58 billion, while Bitcoin's market dominance edged higher to 68.3%.
What’s going on in the market
The Chinese central bank denied the speculations about the state-backed digital coin launch in November. While the regulator confirmed that the coin is in the making, no clear deadlines were provided.
China's central bank governor squashes speculations on the November launch for its digital currency
Top-3 coins price overview
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering above $9,700 amid bearish sentiments on the cryptocurency market. The first digital coin has lost over 2% of its value in recent 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $21.8 billion has been losing ground recently. The coin has lost nearly 4% in recent 24 hours to trade marginally above $200.00 by press time. ETH/USD has retreated from the intraday high of $202.70. At the time of writing, ETH is moving within a short-term bearish trend amid declining volatility.
Ripple's XRP settled above $0.2700, having recovered from the intraday low of $0.2637. The third largest coin with the market value of $11.6 billion has lost 1.4% in recent 24 hours and gained 1% since the beginning of the day.
