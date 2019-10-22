- Bitcoin (BTC) has settled settle at $8,200 amid slow trading activity.
- Altcoins are recovering during early Asian hours on Tuesday.
The cryptocurrency market continues moving sideways during early Asian hours on Tuesday. Bitcoin has barely changed on a day-to-day basis, while most of top altcoins are in the green zone with Bitcoin SV demonstrating stellar growth of 17%. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization settled at $223 billion, an average daily trading volume is registered at $57 billion, unchanged from this time on Monday; Bitcoin's market share dropped to 66.3% from 66.6% the day before.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD is locked in a tight range. The first digital coin is hovering around $8,200 handle with a short-term bearish bias. It has barely changed both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. The initial resistance is created on approach to $8,300, while the support awaits us at $8,180 (the lower line of 15-min Bollinger Band)
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $19.0 billion, is hovering at $175.50, close to the intraday high registered at $175.72. Looking technically, ETH/USD is moving within a short-term bullish trend amid growing volatility. The local resistance at $178.00 may slow down the recovery, while the pivotal barrier awaits us on approach to $180.00.
Ripple’s XRP is back on the recovery track. Now the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $12.9 billion is changing hands at $0.2990, up 2.5% on a day-to-day basis.XRP/USD touched $0.3033 during early Asian hours but retreated to the area below $0.3000. The coin is trading with strong bullish bias, though $0.3000 barrier maw slow down thee recovery for the time being.
BTC/USD, 15-min chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
