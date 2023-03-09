Market picture
The total capitalisation of the crypto market is back below $1 trillion, down 1.1% over the last 24 hours. We note that sellers drive the market during periods of reduced liquidity - in the early hours of the Asian session, as was the case today.
Bitcoin lost $300 in a sharp move to $21.7K, approaching the February lows and the critical signal level of $21.5K. A break below this level would change the status of the current events from a "typical correction" to a "methodical sell-off".
In that case, the road to $18K for bitcoin is open, and the capitalisation of the entire crypto market could fall back to $820B, as the rally from the beginning of the year would look like a blip in a bear market, not the start of a long uptrend. Many, including ourselves, saw the latter scenario as the main one until the end of last week.
Eric Pearce, CEO of One River Digital Asset Management, believes that the fall in the crypto market is temporary and that bitcoin has the potential to rise again. The key to the rally, he says, will be accelerating institutional adoption of crypto assets.
According to a new Paxos survey, 89% of US crypto investors continue to entrust their funds to centralised exchanges, despite the collapse of several major companies in the cryptocurrency industry. 75% of US citizens are still interested in cryptocurrencies.
US banking giant JPMorgan is ending its banking relationship with Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss owned.
According to PeckShield, the US government seized 48,998 BTC (worth about $1.08 billion) from the Silk Road darknet marketplace. The 9,825 BTC went to Coinbase, with the rest going to two new wallets.
According to the court ruling, Binance's US unit could buy the assets of bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC faces market brutality, ETH and XRP suffer by association
Bitcoin (BTC) price is moving with a bearish inclination as it plans to break below the channel's lower boundary. Overhead pressure from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) continues suppressing the flagship crypto.
How US President Joe Biden’s plan for updated crypto tax affects cryptocurrency traders?
US President Joe Biden is set to unveil the new budget plan on Thursday, March 9. Reports have suggested that crypto market participants can expect changes to crypto taxation, targeted towards wash trading and taxing collectibles, digital art.
BitMEX co-founder proposes Bitcoin-based stablecoin free from US Dollar
Stablecoins and firms issuing these assets have faced increasing scrutiny from regulators over the past few weeks. To tackle the growing concerns, the former BitMEX CEO proposed the creation of a stablecoin, NakaDollar that is completely independent of fiat currencies and the banking system.
Three early signs that hint Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) price will rally 20%
Terra Luna Classic price has set up fresh lows for 2023 after a steep correction in early March. In the last 24 hours, LUNC has revisited this level again, setting up a strong base for a recovery rally.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.