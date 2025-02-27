The Avalanche Foundation, in partnership with Rain, announces the launch of the Avalanche Card

- In partnership with Rain, the Avalanche Foundation announced the launch of the Avalanche Card on Wednesday.
Avalanche (AVAX) is hovering around $22.20 on Thursday after falling more than 10% this week. In partnership with Rain, the Avalanche Foundation announces the launch of the Avalanche card on Wednesday. This card enables users to use their crypto seamlessly anywhere Visa is accepted and supports USDC, USDT, AVAX, and wAVAX at its launch during the ETHDenver event.
Avalanche announces the launch of its card
The Avalanche Foundation, in partnership with Rain (a Visa Network issuer company that offers solutions for card programs across several regions and use cases), announced on Wednesday the launch of the Avalanche Card.
The Avalanche Card is designed for a world where crypto isn’t just held—it’s used. A new way to connect, without relying on mainstream tools.— Avalanche (@avax) February 26, 2025
Use your AVAX anywhere Visa is accepted, available digitally & physically for ultimate convenience. pic.twitter.com/TD53puRSuE
This card enables users to use their crypto seamlessly anywhere Visa is accepted and supports USDC, USDT, AVAX, and wAVAX at launch, with plans to expand to more assets in the future. Built on Rain’s infrastructure, the card seamlessly bridges the gap between decentralized finance (DeFi) and real-world utility, unlocking new use cases for crypto holders.
“With the Avalanche Card, your cryptocurrency becomes a tool for empowerment,” says John Wu, President of Ava Labs. “As digital assets gain mainstream adoption, it’s critical to showcase real-world use cases that feel as familiar as swiping a credit card.”, says a blog post.
The card will be activated at the ETHDenver event, capturing the attention of early adopters and influencers in the space and regions like Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
Such announcements, strategic partnerships, and payment solutions, particularly in DeFi and trading applications, have generated interest and engagement in Avalanche’s ecosystem, bolstering its growth.
