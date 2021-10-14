Tezos ready for new all-time high as XTZ grapples with crucial support

- XTZ price is currently bouncing off the $7.18 support floor.
- A bounce off this barrier will likely propel Tezos by 22% to $8.73.
- A breakdown of the $6.56 demand barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis.
XTZ price has been on a slow downtrend since its all-time high on October 4. This descent has pushed Tezos down to a crucial support floor which will decide its fate going forward.
XTZ price at make or break
XTZ price rose 71% from September 29 to October 4, setting up an all-time high at $9.17. Since this point, Tezos underwent a correction that is stabilizing around the $7.18 support floor. Going forward, it is crucial that XTZ price stays above the $7.18 support barrier to have any shot at an uptrend.
Assuming the buyers step in and win this battle of control, XTZ price will rally 22% to take a jab at $8.73. Clearing the said barrier will allow Tezos to continue its ascent toward the next hurdle at $10.27, a new all-time high.
In special cases, XTZ price could extend toward the 261.8% trend-based Fibonacci extension level at $13.32. This move would represent an 83% climb from the $7.18 demand level.
XTZ/USDT 6-hour chart
While the bullish assumption is plausible, it is based on the assumption that XTZ price wil stay above $7.18. Failing to do so will decrease the chances of a bull rally and knock Tezos down to $6.56.
If the buyers fail to defend this level and produce a lower low below it, it will invalidate the bullish thesis. This development could trigger an 11% descent to $5.8.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
