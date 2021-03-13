Tezos price strugglers to advance further as it faces stiff resistance

- Tezos price has shaped a high handle on the weekly chart.
- The $3.50 support needs to hold on a weekly closing basis.
- The topside trendline and extension levels loom large for a renewed rally.
On March 12, blockchain form Madfish Solutions announced that the Tezos network was on pace to destroy the record of 100,000 monthly contract calls set in February. It is a notable milestone for their ecosystem development, but XTZ price has not reacted.
Tezos price needs a significant catalyst
The correction from the February high at $5.70 discovered support at the confluence of the 10-week simple moving average (SMA) and the $3.50-$3.60 price range. It is a positive development after rallying 250% from the December 2020 low. Another positive development is the declining volume as price has pulled back—a characteristic of a constructive handle.
Regardless, there is major resistance in the path to a new high. Firstly, there is the 1.382 extension level of the February - March 2020 meltdown at $5. Secondly, there is the topside trendline that currently runs through $5.30, and lastly, there is the 1.382 extension level of the August - December 2020 decline at $5.60.
The $5-$5.60 price range will determine the fate of the bull’s call for Tezos to reach new highs.
XTZ/USD weekly chart
XTZ is not at a make-or-break moment on the weekly chart, but it has only given a small sample of bullish signals to justify a forecast for new highs.
If the price closes below $3.40, it would be a blow to the bulls, and more importantly, it would raise the odds that the digital asset will at least test the .618 retracement level of the December - February advance.
A failure to hold that level on a weekly closing basis means that Tezos price is ready to crumble down to the .786 retracement level at $2.50, at least.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price is breaking out to new yearly highs
Litecoin has been trading in an uptrend for the past two weeks and has finally broken out of a key pattern on the 4-hour chart. LTC bulls face weak resistance ahead of a new 2021-high above $250.
ENJ ballistic uptrend continues despite weakening on-chain metrics
Enjin Coin seems to have ignored the numerous calls for a local top. The token has sprung above ascending trendline support and is nurturing another uptrend to new record highs. At the time of writing, ENJ is doddering at $2.12 after accruing over 18% in gains on the day.
Zcash to provide holders more privacy features, putting ZEC price in the spotlight for a 25% upswing
Zcash is looking forward to a revolutionary integration with THORChain to see its users access more privacy features. The network has over the years grown to become one of the go-to cryptocurrency projects when seeking anonymity.
A key level stands between VET’s completion of 130% bull rally
VeChain price shows an overwhelming bullish momentum that pushed it by more than 100% in under two weeks. Now, VET could surge another 13% if a critical level is breached.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.