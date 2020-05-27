Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ/USD stalls ahead of symmetrical triangle breakout eyeing $3.00

- Tezos has lost almost 5% of its value in the last seven days amid the struggle to hold above $2.5 and step past $3.00.
- XTZ/USD lagging triangle breakout could culminate in losses likely to test $2.50 support.
Tezos bulls are determined to hold on to the recovery trend since the “Black Thursday” crash in March. Unfortunately, they are also dealing with increased selling activities especially after the zone at $3.00 became impenetrable. Bears have instead, continued to force XTZ against critical levels at $2.80 and $2.50 respectively.
The first support at $2.8 (now resistance) already gave in to the selling pressure. The second support at $0.25 is still in place and is aided by the 50-day SMA. The gap between the 50-day SMA and the longer-term 100-day SMA is widening as a show of strength by the buyers.
Meanwhile, XTZ/USD is trading at $2.69 amid a sideways trend in accordance with various technical indicators such as the RSI and the MACD. The first indicator seems to be nurturing a sideways movement at 55. There was an attempt earlier this month to adjust towards the overbought but the RSI lost steam short of 70 which also marked the end of the price action targeting $3.00. On the other hand, the MACD is holding above the mean line, signaling that even though the trend is not bullish, buyers are relatively in control.
Tezos is also trading within the apex of a symmetrical triangle pattern. The gradual price action continues to delay a possible breakout that could easily catapult XTZ to highs above $3.00. On the contrary, if a breakout continues to delay, sellers are likely to gain traction and in equal measures, the price could drop to test levels at $2.50. It is therefore essential to check the indicators and breakout points in theses choppy markets.
XTZ/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD lacks strong resistance levels as bulls fight back
BTC/USD had a bullish start to Wednesday as the price went up slightly from $8,842.65 to $8,863.25. As per the daily confluence detector, there is a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside, so further growth can be expected.
ETH/USD drops below the upward trending line
ETH/USD had a bullish start to Wednesday as the price went up slightly from $201 to $201.55. This followed a bearish Tuesday, wherein the price fell below the upward trending line.
XRP/USD bulls start strong as the price trends inside the green Ichimoku cloud
XRP/USD continues to consolidate below the $0.20-level. The SMA 50 is about to cross over the SMA 20 to chart a bearish cross. The MACD shows that the market momentum remains bearish.
XTZ/USD stalls ahead of symmetrical triangle breakout eyeing $3.00
Tezos has lost almost 5% of its value in the last seven days amid the struggle to hold above $2.5 and step past $3.00. XTZ/USD lagging triangle breakout could culminate in losses likely to test $2.50 support.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.