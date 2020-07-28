Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ/USD bulls regain control following two straight bearish days

- XTZ/USD finally saw bullish price action following two bearish days.
- The William’s %R was about to enter the oversold zone but has since diverged.
XTZ/USD daily chart
XTZ/USD bulls re-entered the market following two straight bearish days, taking the price up from $2.83 to $2.864. The Elliott Oscillator has had three consecutive red sessions. The William’s %R was about to enter the oversold zone but has since diverged away following bullish price action.
Support and Resistance
XTZ/USD has strong resistance levels at $2.892, $2.94 and $2.97. On the downside, we have healthy support at $2.78, $2.71 (SMA 50) and $2.62.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
