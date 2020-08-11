Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ/USD bulls keep flying higher, price consolidates above $4.30

XTZ/USD bulls have stayed in control for four straight days.

William’s %R is trending horizontally around -4.80 in the overbought zone.

XTZ/USD daily chart

XTZ/USD bulls have stayed in control for four straight days. The price has gone up from $4.256 to $4.33 in the early hours of Tuesday, as consolidation continues above $4.30.

William’s %R is trending horizontally around -4.80 in the green zone and XTZ/USD is hovering above the 20-day Bollinger Band. Both these indicators show that the price is presently overvalued and may face short-term bearish correction soon.

XTZ/USD has healthy support levels at $3.25, $3.19 (SMA 20), $3.05, $2.876 (SMA 50) and $2.79. The Elliott Oscillator has had nine straight bullish sessions of increasing intensity.

