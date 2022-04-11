- Terra’s LUNA, Avalanche and Ethereum prices suffered a massive drop as the overall crypto market cap plunged.
- The crypto bloodbath wiped out gains of LUNA, Avalanche and Ethereum holders, among other altcoins.
- Analysts have predicted a recovery in altcoins, observing bullish reversal in LUNA, Avalanche and Ethereum price trends.
Altcoins in the top 10 have suffered a massive drop in their market capitalization in the recent crypto market bloodbath. Terra’s LUNA, DeFi token Avalanche and the largest altcoin Ethereum, all three experienced severe a price drops in the market correction.
Altcoins struggle to maintain their uptrend in crypto bloodbath
Terra’s LUNA, Avalanche, and Ethereum suffered a plunge in their market capitalization among the altcoins that saw a price drops. As capital flowed out of the crypto market, it wiped out gains in LUNA, AVAX and ETH.
Terra recently announced its purchase of AVAX token, a new partnership between the two projects to benefit the DeFi ecosystem. Despite the recent update, the correlation between the altcoins and Bitcoin negatively impacted the altcoin’s price.
Proponents noted a bearish sentiment among crypto traders as altcoins suffered a decline in their market capitalization and on-chain activity. Ethereum price dropped to major support at $3,000, and analysts have predicted a decline below $2,700.
The LUNA Foundation Guard (LFG) has continued its Bitcoin accumulation, building reserves for UST, Terra’s stablecoin. Proponents believe a rise in demand for stablecoins could fuel a bullish outlook among traders for Terra’s LUNA.
@rektcapital, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, believes Avalanche price is ready to turn the new area of resistance into support as the retest is in progress. At the beginning of 2022, the Avalanche price was rejected from the $86 resistance.
$AVAX / USDT - #avax #AVAXUSDT #Avalanche— Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) April 8, 2022
For most of early 2022, AVAX kept rejecting from $86 resistance (red box)
However, lately AVAX broke past it
Now, AVAX is trying to turn this area into new support (green)
Retest is in progress
Hold here -> red levels above#Crypto pic.twitter.com/Rqg1KdIcHy
@SmartContracter, a crypto analyst, believes LUNA price has finally put in a long-term top, and a bearish engulfing pattern has confirmed the top.
FXStreet analysts have predicted a recovery in Ethereum price and set a $4,000 target for the altcoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum-killer Solana price is under pressure as NFT sales on OpenSea take a hit
Solana price suffered a drop with mounting selling pressure across exchanges. Analysts believe Solana could recover from the drop and make a comeback.
Three reasons why Nasdaq 100 could dictate where Bitcoin price goes next
Bitcoin price could experience a trend reversal as correlation with the Nasdaq 100 hits a key milestone. Analysts are bullish on the Bitcoin price rally, and have set a target of $52,000 for BTC.
How to trade Polkadot price and yield 60% returns
Polkadot price has been ranging for more than two months. The recent uptrend provided bulls with an opportunity to overcome vital blockades and establish a stable support level. However, due to the buyers’ failures, these hurdles have multiplied.
What Cardano price needs to do to break out to $1.60
Cardano price has suffered a recent pullback, as 3.4 million addresses were underwater. Nevertheless, analysts have predicted a recovery in Cardano price, and set target at $1.60.
Bitcoin: Road to $52,000 is paved
Bitcoin price is at an interesting point in its journey over the past three weeks. After breaching a massive hurdle, BTC continued heading higher but has retraced over the last three days. Despite the recent drawdown, BTC has a high probability of an uptrend.