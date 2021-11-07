- Terra price has recently flipped the $48.39 resistance barrier into a support floor, indicating the start of a new uptrend.
- This move will soon follow a 20% upswing to $61.92, where LUNA will set a new all-time high.
- A breakdown of the $46.20 support floor will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Terra price was stuck under a crucial resistance level for roughly a month, preventing it from any gains. However, on November 4, LUNA breached this barrier, kick-starting an upswing. This move will likely continue, helping the altcoin set a new all-time high.
Terra price to enter unexplored territory
Terra price set up a new all-time high at $49.57 on October 4 but closed the four-hour candlestick at $48.39. Since then, LUNA tried to overcome this barrier four times but failed each time, making it a stiff resistance level.
However, on November 4, Terra price saw a massive surge in buying pressure that pushed it past this hurdle, kick-starting a 15% ascent that set up a new high at $53.29. Since then, LUNA has dropped 10%, but the recovery is going well and shows promise of continuing this uptrend.
In this case, investors can expect Terra price to make a run at the 161.8% trend-based Fibonacci extension level at $61.92 after a 20% ascent from its current position.
Although LUNA could extend its upswing, market participants should exercise caution as the volatility is typically high during the weekends.
LUNA/USDT 4-hour chart
While things are looking up for Terra price, a breakdown of the $48.39 resistance barrier will indicate indecision and weakness among buyers. This move will suggest that a further downtrend is likely.
If LUNA bulls recover quickly to make a comeback, the upswing will likely continue. However, a breakdown of the subsequent support floor at $46.20 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Terra price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC coils up as hype moves from ETF to Metaverse
Bitcoin price has spent roughly two weeks consolidating around a psychological barrier and shows no affinity to move higher or lower. This indecision indicates reduced volatility and that an explosive move is on its way. One possible fundamental driver for such a move could be the introduction of a spot Bitcoin ETF currently awaiting approval by the SEC.
Shiba Inu crashes as SHIB whales sell en masse
Shiba Inu coin lost market capitalization to Dogecoin and slipped out of the top ten cryptocurrencies. Proponents consider SHIB highly centralized as the concentration of Shiba Inu holdings in whale wallets comes under scrutiny.
Polkadot price eyes 50% ascent contingent on a bounce from this crucial barrier
Polkadot price has shown strength over the past few days despite the big crypto’s weakness, and Polkadot’s recent upswing has breached a crucial level, indicating the start of a new leg-up.
XLM consolidates as Stellar waits for breakout to $0.55
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Stellar might go next.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.