- Terra CEO is facing a lawsuit for the fraudulent misrepresentation of TerraUSD.
- The claimants seek to recover their investment losses and other unspecified "aggravated damages."
- Just a month ago, Interpol issued a red notice in the name of Do Kwon.
As it appears to be Terra's co-founder and CEO, Do Kwon's troubles are not coming to an end anytime soon. In addition to the ongoing investigation by federal authorities, Do Kwon is also at the center of a few lawsuits, the most recent of which came to light recently.
Another one
According to the Wall Street Journal's report from Friday, Do Kwon is currently facing another lawsuit which was filed back on September 23. Filed on behalf of over 350 investors, the lawsuit alleges "fraudulent misrepresentation" at the hand of Do Kwon. These allegations are in concern with the stability of TerraUSD, Terra's algorithmic stablecoin.
The de-pegging of the stablecoin and the eventual collapse of the Terra ecosystem triggered a market-wide crash back in May and caused billions of dollars worth of losses to investors. The lawsuit also targets Anchor calling its 20% APY and the protocol a "principal-protected stablecoin savings product."
Countering the claims, Terraform Labs spokesperson stated,
"There is a fundamental difference between a public market event and fraud. The risks were publicly known and discussed, and the underlying code was open-sourced."
In addition to recovering their investment losses, the claimants are also seeking to recoup some unspecified "aggravated damages".
The past and the future
While this lawsuit only took place last month, many others, such as class action suits from other legal firms such as Grant & Eisenhower and more, are yet to reach their conclusion.
Furthermore, Do Kwon has been on the government's crosshair for months now. The South Korean prosecutors are already searching for him, and just last month, Interpol issued a worldwide search warrant - a "red notice - in his name.
Although Do Kwon has stated that he is not on the run and is willing to fully cooperate with any government agency, he is yet to be found.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.
The domino effect makes Algorand price tumble, and there is nothing bulls can do about it
Algorand (ALGO) price action is taking a beating of almost 5% in just one and a half trading days. Luckily for the cryptocurrencies, it was up 7% before, which still means it is likely to make a marginal profit for the week, making it not a lost cause.
This is the biggest pain point for Bitcoin and Ethereum in the current cycle
According to data from crypto options and futures exchange Deribit, on October 28, a larger-than-average $2.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options are set to expire.
Rishi Sunak wants to seize crypto opportunities, lawmaker committee approves stablecoin rules
UK lawmakers agreed on new rules for stablecoins on October 27, as the government promises to consult on crypto regulations soon. Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister stated that he wants to make the UK a cryptocurrency hub.
Bitcoin: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.