Telegram requesting that the court dismisses SEC lawsuit against its Gram cryptocurrency

Telegram has asked the court in the U.S. dismiss the SEC lawsuit on it cryptocurrency.

The SEC had previously ruled the Gram cryptocurrency as a security.

The encrypted messaging service Telegram has requested that the New York Southern District Court dismisses accusations made by the United States regulators that its in-house cryptocurrency is a security.

Telegram’s lawyers accused the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of abandoning just practice in its criticisms.

The had previously raised the case that Telegram was engaging in the sale of unregistered securities when they sold Gram tokens to investors.

The filing claims about the SEC: