- Taiwan Financial Supervisory Commission’s draft crypto policy contains 13 regulatory principles, according to ABmedia.
- According to the new regulations, the issuance of crypto assets will be allowed, however, the issuance of stablecoins has not gained approval.
- MiCA approval in the European Union is acting as a catalyst, pushing smaller nations to legitimize cryptocurrencies, such as Taiwan, which has less than a million users.
Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has come up with a draft of guiding principles through which it hopes to provide customer protection from the "existing" perspective of money laundering prevention and supervision, according to a report in ABmedia.
Crypto asset providers will be allowed to issue tokens provided they fully disclose whitepapers for the assets. Service providers will not be able to issue stablecoins under any circumstances.
Crypto service providers will also not be allowed to publish any advertisement in the country without registering with the authorities first. The FSC has also taken a strict stance against derivative transactions, deeming them illegal and a punishable offense, sending offenders for up to seven years in prison.
Europe leads the way when it comes to rules of the game
While not stated explicitly, Taiwan's crypto adoption certainly has been influenced by the European Union, which approved its crypto regulations bill earlier this year. The Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) bill will come into effect in the coming years, but its approval is encouraging many countries to accept the digital asset market.
Back in June this year, the United Kingdom also passed the Financial Services and Markets Bill (FSMB) following the EU. This opens cryptocurrencies up to significantly more investment in the coming years as small countries like Taiwan, which have less than a million crypto users, are welcoming the new form of currency.
Read more - UK passes bill to recognize crypto as “regulated financial activity”, boosts adoption in Europe
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
Is XRP a security?
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14:
For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security.
For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
How does the ruling affect Ripple in its legal battle against the SEC?
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token.
While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and will need to keep litigating over the around $729 million it received under written contracts.
What are the implications of the ruling for the overall crypto industry?
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at.
Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say.
Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales are likely to persist.
Is the SEC stance toward crypto assets likely to change after the ruling?
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation.
While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
Can the court ruling be overturned?
The court decision is a partial summary judgment. The ruling can be appealed once a final judgment is issued or if the judge allows it before then. The case is in a pretrial phase, in which both Ripple and the SEC still have the chance to settle.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin ETF potential approval could come close to BTC halving
Crypto Exchange Traded Funds will create demand for the asset in the spot market, according to Bernstein Research, as reported by CoinDesk. This fuels inflows from retail and institutions, and a Bitcoin ETF approval is likely to mark the beginning of a new cycle in crypto.
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK bulls gear up for 60% rally
Chainlink price has been trading broadly sideways for more than a year. However, the sweep of a key level has kickstarted a rally that is currently at a key hurdle at $7.59. A breach of the said blockade will likely allow LINK bulls to extend their run-up.
Altcoin mania and Bitcoin ETF approval remain hot topics; here’s what to expect this week
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s decision on the approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF is something to watch for. Experts say that one of these two things will happen – the SEC says it needs more time to take a decision or the SEC directly rejects ETF applications.
XRP holder community confident that the altcoin is not a contract, confirmation from Attorney Jeremy Hogan
Ripple's partial win in the SEC's lawsuit against the payment firm fueled a bullish sentiment among holders in the community. Pro-XRP attorney, Jeremy Hogan, addressed the crypto community’s concerns regarding XRP’s security status and whether it is subject to the US SEC interlocutory appeal.
Bitcoin: US SEC likely to reject BTC ETF, experts say
Bitcoin price has been moving sideways for nearly 50 days now, with no directional bias in sight. With volatility hitting all-time lows, investors are bored out of their minds and are looking at other avenues for trading opportunities.