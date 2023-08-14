Share:

Taiwan Financial Supervisory Commission’s draft crypto policy contains 13 regulatory principles, according to ABmedia.

According to the new regulations, the issuance of crypto assets will be allowed, however, the issuance of stablecoins has not gained approval.

MiCA approval in the European Union is acting as a catalyst, pushing smaller nations to legitimize cryptocurrencies, such as Taiwan, which has less than a million users.

Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has come up with a draft of guiding principles through which it hopes to provide customer protection from the "existing" perspective of money laundering prevention and supervision, according to a report in ABmedia.

Crypto asset providers will be allowed to issue tokens provided they fully disclose whitepapers for the assets. Service providers will not be able to issue stablecoins under any circumstances.



Taiwan cryptocurrency users

Crypto service providers will also not be allowed to publish any advertisement in the country without registering with the authorities first. The FSC has also taken a strict stance against derivative transactions, deeming them illegal and a punishable offense, sending offenders for up to seven years in prison.

Europe leads the way when it comes to rules of the game

While not stated explicitly, Taiwan's crypto adoption certainly has been influenced by the European Union, which approved its crypto regulations bill earlier this year. The Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) bill will come into effect in the coming years, but its approval is encouraging many countries to accept the digital asset market.

Back in June this year, the United Kingdom also passed the Financial Services and Markets Bill (FSMB) following the EU. This opens cryptocurrencies up to significantly more investment in the coming years as small countries like Taiwan, which have less than a million crypto users, are welcoming the new form of currency.

