SwissBorg Technical Analysis: CHSB/UDS blasts through $0.12 and it’s up 48% in the last 24 hours

CHSB/USD is up 47.85% in the last 24 hours after a massive recovery.

The consolidation period for SwissBorg seems to be over with bulls taking over.

SwissBorg is trading at $0.12 at the time of writing but hit $0.132 on June 29. The digital asset is up by almost 48% in the last 24 hours after it plummeted down to $0.071. The consolidation has been quite violent for CHSB/USD, not really surprising though. Considering the massive bull run, this pullback should be considered healthy.

CHSB/USD daily chart

The daily chart should still be considered to be in an uptrend. Buyers have managed to push CHSB above the daily 26-EMA and the 12-EMA at $0.102 and $0.116, respectively. The next resistance level is all the way up at $0.16 which means bulls have a lot of space to work with. There is a big chance for CHSB to form a lower high followed by a higher low and establish a daily equilibrium pattern.