Swipe Technical Analysis: SXP/USD inches away from a new all-time high after Binance acquisition

SXP/USD is up 650% in the last month.

The parabolic bull run was caused by Binance and its acquisition of the platform.

Swipe is climbing the market capitalization ranks with a ton of trading volume while getting closer to its all-time high at $2.11.

SXP/USD daily chart

SXP is currently overextended on most time-frames and it’s looking for a pullback, however, FOMO is keeping the digital asset from seeing a sell-off. The trading volume has been increasing significantly over the past week and the daily RSI is close to 93 points.

SXP/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart is in a healthy uptrend with short periods of consolidation followed by continuation moves. The RSI has been overextended many times here as well, however, bulls have managed to cool it off.