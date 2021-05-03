Swipe Price Prediction: SXP must overcome key barrier to see new all-time highs

- Swipe price is at the doors of new all-time highs.
- The digital asset faces one critical resistance level at $5.5.
- The network activity of Swipe has greatly increased in the last week.
Swipe price had a significant rally in the last two weeks hitting a new all-time high at $5.62, but not managing to stay above it. There is a critical resistance level that SXP must overcome in order to fully establish a new all-time high.
Swipe price must crack $5.5 to see new highs
On the 4-hour chart, Swipe price has been rejected several times from a key resistance level at $5.5. Despite establishing a new all-time high, SXP was unable to stay above this barrier.
SXP/USD 4-hour chart
However, things are looking good for the digital asset as the number of new addresses has increased by 33% in the last week. Similarly, the number of active addresses also had a significant rise by 26%.
SXP Network Activity
However, another rejection from the $5.5 key resistance level can quickly drive SXP down to the 50 SMA at $4.4 and even as low as $4 where the 100 SMA is located on the 4-hour chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
