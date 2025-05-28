- The Sui Foundation releases a code for an on-chain vote for its community to decide on the recovery of stolen funds.
- With 34 votes in favor, an additional 24 'yes' responses are required to regain control of the frozen funds.
- SUI soars as the voting begins and announces the extension of bug bounty to protocols with $50 million in TVL.
Sui (SUI) trades at $3.70, experiencing an over 6% surge at press time on Wednesday, as validators and the community begin to vote on a special transaction to return the stolen Cetus funds from the hacker’s account to a multi-sig account. Concurrent with the voting, the Sui Foundation has offered a loan to Cetus to compensate for user losses.
The voting begins
The Sui Foundation began voting on May 27 at 8:00 PM UTC to decide on a protocol upgrade to be included in the next Sui release, which enables one-time authentication of two special transactions. These transactions are hard-coded with the attacker's two wallet addresses as senders and are designed to transfer stolen assets to a multi-sig receiving wallet. Cetus, the Sui Foundation, and OtterSec will maintain the wallet.
The voting will be open for 7 days, with an early passing available in 48 hours. To pass the proposal, 50% of the total stake must be in favor, excluding those who abstain from the decision-making process. Notably, the weighted stake voting in favor must exceed the weighted stake voting against the transfer.
Sui Voting Session. Source: Sui Explorer
According to Sui Explorer, out of 114 validators, 34 are in favor at press time, with 80 yet to vote. Interestingly, Galaxy Digital, a digital asset platform, has cast an early vote in favor of the upgrade. To pass the vote in favor, an additional 24 yeses are required to achieve 50% of the votes, at 58.
Sui extends support to Cetus and layer two protocols
The Sui Foundation expands its support to users and layer two protocols by lending to Cetus to compensate for user losses in the recent $223 million hack. The Cetus team will utilize the loan funds alongside its treasury to reimburse the losses bridged out of the Sui Network. This loan remains a separate funding source from the frozen funds that could be recovered if the community votes in favor of it.
To avoid such future scenarios, Sui becomes one of the early layer-1 networks to extend its bug bounty program to its layer two protocols, with more than $50 million in total value locked (TVL) expected over the next six months.
SUI holds support at $3.50, shoots 5% up
SUI jumps 5.22% on Tuesday, with a nearly 1% extended gain today reflecting the increase in bullish momentum and improved sentiment. Forming a bullish engulfing candle, the altcoin bounces off the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3.40.
The technical indicators reflect a boost in bullish momentum as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rises to 53 points and resurfaces above the halfway line. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator inches closer to its signal line, teasing a bullish crossover alongside the declining bearish histograms.
The Fibonacci retracement is between the closing price of $5.29 on January 9 and the opening price of $1.92 on April 7, which points the 50% halfway line at $3.60. As SUI exceeds the halfway level, investors might face profit booking headwinds at the 61.8% level at $4 and the 78.6% level at $4.56.
SUI/USDT daily price chart. Source: Tradingview
On the flip side, the 50-day EMA at $3.40 remains a crucial dynamic support, followed by the 100-day EMA at $3.22.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP show early signs of exhaustion
Bitcoin (BTC) stabilized around $108,500 on Wednesday, appearing to lose steam mid-week after a sharp rally in the previous week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are following BTC’s lead near key support levels that could dictate their next moves.
Top Gainers VIRTUALS, CAKE, INJ: Altcoins soar with new features and trading volume surge
The broader cryptocurrency market maintains an upbeat trend with altcoins leading the recovery as Bitcoin (BTC) takes a breather at $108k. Top gainers, such as Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Injective Protocol (INJ), dominate the chart, driven by either feature upgrades or a surge in the platform’s trading volume.
Bitcoin hints at a sustainable rally following institutional and whale accumulation
Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $109,880 on Tuesday as whales doubled down on the recent price correction despite a lack of growth in key metrics. Bitcoin's recent rally was driven by increased institutional and whale accumulation over the past week.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP targets bullish breakout despite network activity falling
Ripple's (XRP) price has been moving broadly sideways for over a week while trading at $2.33 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The cross-border money remittance token climbed to $2.65 on May 12, buoyed by strong sentiment around Bitcoin's (BTC) surge to new all-time highs.
Bitcoin: BTC enters full price-discovery mode after seven straight weeks of gains
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $111,000 on Friday after reaching a new all-time high of $111,900 this week. Corporate accumulation, institutional demand, signs of easing regulations and fiscal woes in the US have fueled BTC’s rally.