TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Sui Price Forecast: SUI rebounds amid record-high TVL, suiUSDe announcement

  • SUI price advances in an upcycle within a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart.
  • Sui Network’s TVL reaches a record high of over $2.8 billion, as DEX volume shows a steady increase.
  • Sui announced suiUSDe, a native stablecoin powered by Ethena.
Sui Price Forecast: SUI rebounds amid record-high TVL, suiUSDe announcement
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Sui (SUI) price advances above $3.50 at the time of writing on Thursday, fueled by the announcement of the suiUSDe stablecoin. Meanwhile, the Total Value Locked (TVL) is at record-high levels, and rising Open Interest supports the bullish technical outlook

SuiUSDe launch aligns with Sui network growth 

Sui and Nasdaq-listed SUI Group Holdings Limited have announced the launch of a native stablecoin, suiUSDe, powered by Ethena. SuiUSDe will be backed by multiple digital assets and corresponding short futures positions. This adds to the list of USDi, a stablecoin by BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) tokenized money market fund to be launched on Sui. 

DeFiLlama data indicate that the stablecoin market capitalization on Sui has increased by 18.61% in the last 24 hours, reaching $682.39 million, with USDC Dominance, backed by Circle, accounting for 66.97%.

Sui Stablecoin market. Source: DeFiLlama

Apart from the rise of stablecoins, the Decentralized Exchange (DEX) trading volume on the network has remained steady above $500 million for the past three days. Additionally, the TVL on Sui Network has reached a record high of $2.388 billion, indicating elevated liquidity and user adoption. 

Sui TVL and DEX volume. Source: DeFiLlama

Sui rebounds within a symmetrical triangle 

Sui edges higher by 1% at press time on Thursday, advancing the 8% surge from the previous day. The recovery run marks an upcycle within a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart.

SUI trades above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $3.5430, retraced from the $5.3687 high of January 6 to the $1.7174 low of April 7. A decisive close above this level could stretch the recovery run to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $3.9739 near the triangle’s resistance trendline. 

CoinGlass data indicates that the Open Interest (OI) of SUI has increased to $1.83 billion, up from $1.68 billion on Wednesday. This suggests risk-on sentiment among SUI derivatives traders.

SUI Open Interest. Source: CoinGlass

The technical indicators on the daily chart corroborate the rise in buying pressure, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 54 displays a steady uptrend above the midpoint. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) signals a bullish shift in momentum, as the crossover of the average lines indicates a new uptrend. 

SUI/USDT daily price chart.

On the flip side, a reversal from $3.5430 could retest the support trendline at $3.1500. 

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Litecoin price rally extends with bulls eyeing $130

Litecoin price rally extends with bulls eyeing $130

Litecoin price continues to climb, trading above $118 on Thursday, extending gains of over 10% so far this week. The bullish momentum is further supported by rising Open Interest and trading volume in the LTC token.

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash rallies on Grayscale Trust as DeXe, MYX Finance follow suit

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash rallies on Grayscale Trust as DeXe, MYX Finance follow suit

Zcash (ZEC) rally outperforms the broader cryptocurrency market, driven by Grayscale's launch of a ZEC trust and a record-high Open Interest. DeXe (DEXE) and MYX Finance (MYX) follow as top performers with double-digit gains. 

Tether to leverage video streaming platform Rumble to distribute USAT stablecoin

Tether to leverage video streaming platform Rumble to distribute USAT stablecoin

Tether is exploring a partnership with Rumble to drive USAT adoption in the US market through the launch of a stablecoin wallet. Tether plans to leverage the video streaming platform Rumble to drive adoption of USAT, its US-focused stablecoin, CEO Paolo Ardoino said.

Hackers scoop $21 million from Japanese crypto mining pool SBI: ZachXBT

Hackers scoop $21 million from Japanese crypto mining pool SBI: ZachXBT

On-chain researcher ZachXBT reported a potential hack of Japanese mining pool SBI Crypto, involving the withdrawal of $21 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC falls sharply as massive liquidations rock the market

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC falls sharply as massive liquidations rock the market

Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $109,000 at the time of writing on Friday after shedding nearly 5% so far this week. The broader cryptocurrency market experienced its largest single-day liquidation event of the year, wiping out mostly long positions.