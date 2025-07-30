- Sui edges lower for the third consecutive day, getting closer to the key 50-day EMA at $3.49.
- The bearish momentum grows ahead of the 44 million tokens unlock scheduled on Friday.
- The derivative data outlines a sell-side dominance amid increased capital outflows.
Sui (SUI) loses ground by nearly 2% at press time on Wednesday, extending the pullback for the third consecutive day. The downside risk escalates for Sui as its Open Interest declines ahead of a 44 million token unlock on Friday. The technical outlook suggests a bearish tilt and, if the recent downtrend persists, the token could potentially test the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3.49.
44 million SUI tokens to be unlocked on Friday
In accordance with the SUI roadmap, 44 million SUI tokens worth $166.30 million will be unlocked on Friday. The unlock will increase the circulating supply by 1.28%.
Sui token unlock data, Source: Tokenomist
Typically, a token unlock event increases the risk of a supply dump in the market, as investors may consider booking profits from the unlocked tokens. However, if the investors' confidence holds steady, the unlocked supply could be redirected to Decentralized Finance (DeFi) services or held for capital appreciation.
Token unlock fear seeps into SUI derivatives
CoinGlass’ data shows the SUI Open Interest at $2.30 billion, down from $2.41 billion on Tuesday. This $110 million capital outflow from the SUI futures and options contracts suggests a decline in traders’ interest in the token.
The liquidation data reveals $4.53 million in long liquidations compared to $287.44K in shorts in the last 24 hours, indicating a greater wipeout of bullish positions. Adding credence to bearish dominance, the long-to-short ratio stands at 0.9309, meaning that more traders are in short positions.
Sui derivatives data. Source: Coinglass
SUI risks retesting 50-day EMA
SUI extends the declining trend under the $4.00 mark with its third consecutive bearish candle, erasing the gains from last week. The layer-1 altcoin inches closer to the 50-day EMA at $3.49 as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is close to neutral levels at 51 but points downwards, indicating a decrease in buying pressure.
Investors may consider increasing bearish exposure as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crossed below its signal line on Monday, signaling a potential sell.
A decisive close below the mentioned 50-day EMA could test the 200-day EMA at $3.16.
SUI/USDT daily price chart.
On the flip side, a bounce back from the 50% Fibonacci level at $3.54, drawn from $5.36 on January 6 to $1.71 on April 7, could retest the $4.00 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
PUMP, XDC, FORM post double-digit gains as Ethereum’s rally targets $4,000
Ethereum (ETH) is holding at $3,800 at press time on Wednesday, upholding the altcoin market sentiment. With the ETH recovery run inching closer to the $4,000 milestone, Pump.fun (PUMP), XDC Network (XDC), and Four (FORM) post double-digit gains, spearheading the market recovery over the last 24 hours.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP brace for volatility after Fed decision
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading in a range-bound scenario between $116,000 and $120,000 for the last two weeks, indicating indecision among traders. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices are holding above their key support levels, showing signs of rebound.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP at risk of falling below $3.00 as market dynamics change
Ripple (XRP) price is choppy, trading broadly sideways on Tuesday with support at $3.00 and short-term resistance at $3.20. Several attempts to erase the 16% decline from the money remittance token's record high of $3.66 have been subdued amid increasing selling pressure and fading bullish momentum.
Weekly On-chain Update: Why Bitcoin risks sell-off to $112K before next rally
Bitcoin (BTC) price is extending its intraday decline below $118,000 on Tuesday, reflecting changing market dynamics. The decline follows several attempts by the bulls to close the gap to $120,000, following last week's sell-off to $114,728.
Bitcoin: BTC extends correction amid weakening momentum, ETFs outflow
Bitcoin (BTC) is slipping below the lower consolidation band at $116,000, after consolidating for more than ten days. A decisive close below this level would indicate further decline ahead.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.