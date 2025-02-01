Tokenomist data revealed that the crypto market will witness token unlocks worth $3.9 billion in February.

SUI leads the table of highest unlock value for the month with over $320 million supply injection.

Aptos and Arbitrum, among several projects, will also see a supply hike.

The crypto market will witness token unlocks worth over $3.9 billion in February, led by SUI unlocking $322 million, The Sandbox (SAND) with $128 million, Aptos (APT) and Arbitrum (ARB) unlocking $101 million and $71 million, respectively.

Crypto market set for $3.9 billion token unlock in February

As the crypto market welcomes the second month in 2025, it anticipates a massive wave of cliff unlocks totaling $3.9 billion.

Cliff unlocks are events where crypto projects release previously locked tokens into circulation. Prices tend to decline if demand doesn't match the supply hike.

Tokenomist data revealed that over 60 tokens, including SUI, APT, SAND, ARB, Avalanche (AVAX), Ethena (ENA), Immutable X (IMX) and EigenLayer (EIGEN), will increase their circulating supply in February.

SUI will see the highest supply injection in the month, with unlocks totaling $322 million. The hike in its circulating supply begins on February 1, with 80 million SUI worth roughly $288 million, hitting the market.

SUI's unlock volume represents 0.64% of its circulating supply, which could imply less effect on its price.

Other notable unlocks to look out for include SAND, which will unlock over $128 million worth of its locked supply.

APT, AVAX and ARB will also unlock $101 million, $64 million and $71 million worth of their tokens into circulation in February.

Meanwhile, $79 million worth of token unlocks will hit the market next week. The tokens involved include XDC, NEON, GGP, AGI, MAVIA and SPELL.

XDC will unlock $49 million worth of its tokens next week and gradually increase its circulating supply throughout the month.