- JPMorgan analysts stated that S&P 500's rejection of Strategy is a major setback for crypto treasury firms.
- They noted that other indexes may reconsider including crypto treasuries on their platforms.
- The analysts added that crypto treasury firms are facing overcrowding, as more companies continue to follow Strategy's playbook.
JPMorgan analysts said the S&P 500 committee's decision to exclude Strategy from the index is a setback for crypto treasuries and may signal that the corporate Bitcoin reserve trend has peaked.
JPMorgan says Strategy's rejection from S&P is a blow to crypto treasuries
JPMorgan analysts stated that the S&P 500 committee's decision to reject Strategy's (formerly MicroStrategy) inclusion in the index marks a major setback for crypto treasuries, according to a note to investors on Wednesday.
The analysts, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, said the move is not only a blow to Strategy but to the growing number of companies following its playbook in recent months.
Strategy's rejection from the index comes despite the firm meeting eligibility requirements, pointing to caution over adding companies that have turned their balance sheets into large bitcoin holdings, according to the analysts.
"This is signaling that the committee, which can apply discretion in its index inclusion decisions, is concerned about including in the S&P 500 index companies such as MicroStrategy that are effectively bitcoin funds," JPMorgan analysts wrote in the note.
The S&P 500, which tracks the performance of the top 500 companies in the US, will include Robinhood Markets (HOOD), AppLovin (APP) and Emcor Group (EME) starting in September.
These firms will replace MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX), Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) on the index.
JPMorgan analysts added that the rejection comes as corporate crypto treasuries struggle with overcrowding interests and waning investor sentiment, reflected in slower issuance and declining share prices.
They noted that Strategy's shares have been largely driven by index membership, which has enabled Bitcoin exposure to flow into benchmarks such as the Nasdaq 100, MSCI USA, MSCI World, and the Russell 2000.
JPMorgan also cautioned that the S&P's decision could signal a peak for the trend and potentially lead other index providers to reconsider the inclusion of Bitcoin-heavy firms.
The recent comments follow a series of mixed community reactions about the S&P 500 committee's decision to exclude Strategy. It also comes as more institutions have tightened their oversight around digital asset treasury companies in recent weeks.
Nasdaq reportedly strengthened its oversight on crypto treasury companies last week, requiring some firms to secure shareholder approval before issuing new equity to fund their crypto reserves.
Strategy's stock dropped 0.4% on Thursday, stretching its decline to 2.6% over the past five days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Hedera Price Forecast: HBAR price surges as Archax launches Pool Token functionality on its network
Hedera (HBAR) price hovers around $0.234 at the time of writing on Thursday after breaking above the falling wedge pattern the previous day. This breakout favors the bulls and follows Archax’s partnership with HBAR on Wednesday to launch its Pool Token functionality.
Crypto Gainers Today: PUMP, AVAX rally as MNT reaches record high
Pump.fun (PUMP), Avalanche (AVAX), and Mantle (MNT) have all recorded double-digit growth over the last 24 hours, leading the broader cryptocurrency market recovery. PUMP and MNT gain momentum with listing on Binance US and Bybit respectively, while AVAX jumps with the Ava Labs and WeBlock deal.
Solana could be next to see big institutional returns after Bitcoin and Ethereum: Bitwise
Solana (SOL) could be next to pull off a major price run after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), according to Bitwise's Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan, who claims there are available ingredients for an "epic end-of-year run."
Ethereum Price Forecast: Whales step up buying pressure amid short-term holders distribution
Ethereum (ETH) trades above $4,300 on Wednesday following increased accumulation from whales as short-term holders step up distribution.
Bitcoin: Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.