- Stellar price extends its mid-week rally, gaining nearly 5% as bullish momentum builds.
- On-chain data paints a bullish picture as TVL reaches record levels and stablecoin supply rises.
- The technical outlook suggests a continuation of the rally, targeting the $0.285 mark.
Stellar (XLM) continues its upward trajectory mid-week, gaining nearly 5% so far and trading around 0.260 on Wednesday. The bullish outlook is fueled by strong on-chain data, with Total Value Locked (TVL) hitting record highs and stablecoin activity rising this week. On the technical side, XLM could be gearing up for a push toward the $0.285 level.
Stellar’s TVL reaches all-time highs of over $97 million
Data from crypto intelligence tracker DefiLlama shows that Stellar’s TVL increase reached a new all-time high (ATH) of $97.7 million on Wednesday. This increase in TVL indicates growing activity and interest within Stellar’s ecosystem, suggesting that more users are depositing or utilizing assets within XLM-based protocols.
Stellar TVL chart. Source: DefiLlama
Artemis terminal data show that XLM’s stablecoin market capitalization has risen sharply since mid-June and currently stands at $630.9 million as of Wednesday. Such stablecoin activity and value increase on the XLM project indicate a bullish outlook, as they boost network usage and can attract more users to the ecosystem.
XLM stablecoins Mcap chart. Source: Artemis terminal
Stellar Price Prediction: XLM bulls are in control of the momentum
Stellar price broke above the descending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple highs since the end of November) on Sunday. It rallied nearly 9%, closing above its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.255 until Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it continues to trade higher at around $0.265.
If XLM continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally to retest its June 11 high of $0.258. A successful close above this level could extend the gains toward the next resistance, which is the daily resistance level of $0.356.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 59, above its neutral level of 50 and points upwards, indicating strong bullish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart also displayed a bullish crossover on July 3. It also shows rising green histogram bars above its neutral level, suggesting bullish momentum and indicating an upward trend.
XLM/USDT daily chart
However, if XLM faces a correction, it could extend the decline to retest its weekly support at 0.221.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
