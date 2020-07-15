Stellar Price Outlook: XLM/USD looking to crack $0.1 after Samsung Galaxy smartphones add support fo its blockchain

Samsung’s blockchain app has now integrated the Stellar blockchain into its system.

XLM/USD is reacting positively to the news with a quick 3% price boost.

Stellar was already bullish after a massive breakout towards $1. After the announcement today, XLM price jumped again to $0.098 but got rejected slightly. There is still time for XLM to go higher and perhaps hit a new 2020-high.

Samsung Galaxy supports Stellar

The Stellar Foundation just announced the integration of the Stellar blockchain into the Samsung Blockchain Keystore. Stellar has become the fifth blockchain network supported by Samsung.

Stellar's integration into the Samsung Blockchain Keystore is a significant step for our network and the incredible ecosystem of applications built on this platform. Samsung provides a key management solution that is user-friendly and drives greater adoption of blockchain technology. With this integration, we've opened up to a new network of users that can benefit from the combined innovation of Stellar and Samsung,- Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director of SDF.

According to the announcement, four Stellar-based platforms are committing to meeting all requirements for their applications to be available in the Keystore.

XLM/USD 1-hour chart