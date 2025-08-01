- Stellar extends the declining trend for the third consecutive day, risking a wedge breakdown.
- XLM open interest loses over $200 million within two weeks, signaling a sharp decline in traders’ interest.
- The Protocol 23 upgrade, focused on network improvements, goes to the validator vote on August 26.
Stellar (XLM) edges lower by 3% at press time on Friday, extending the downtrend for the third consecutive day. Both the derivatives and technical risks further losses as bullish momentum and open interest decline.
However, the upcoming Protocol 23 upgrade aimed at boosting smart contract development on the Stellar network could pivot the XLM prices.
Validators to vote on Stellar’s Protocol 23 upgrade
The Protocol 23 upgrade for Stellar aims to enhance smart contract functionality with faster and cheaper transactions, thereby attracting institutional players. PayPal’s long-awaited PYUSD, a stablecoin pegged to the US Dollar, could be launched on the Stellar network after the upgrade.
The upgrade was officially launched on the Stellar testnet on July 17 and is scheduled for a vote by the validators on August 26. If approved, the Mainnet voting will be conducted on September 3. Sidelined investors may witness the new protocol upgrade hype driving the buying pressure.
Declining traders’ confidence wipes out over $200 million from XLM Open Interest
The broader cryptocurrency market pullback sputtered the interest in Stellar since its annual high of $0.5206 on July 18. CoinGlass’ data shows the XLM Open Interest (OI) at $351.13 million, down from the $588.33 million peak on July 18. This massive capital outflow of $237 million over the last two weeks indicates a sharp decline in the value of open futures and options contracts, suggesting lowered confidence among traders.
XLM Open Interest. Source: Coinglass
XLM risks wedge breakdown, targets $0.30
XLM is testing the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.3862 on the 4-hour chart, underpinned by the declining Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 31 on the same time frame, signaling a surge in selling pressure.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on this chart, characterized by the successive growth of red histogram bars, indicates increased bearish momentum.
It is worth noting that the price action on the 4-hour chart has formed a wedge pattern by two converging trendlines (the resistance trendline is formed by connecting July 18 and July 27 peaks, while the support trendline is extrapolated over July 15 and July 24 lows).
If XLM closes decisively below the 200-period EMA at $0.3862, it could test a support trendline at $0.3732. Below the trendline, a potential breakdown trend could test the S2 pivot level at $0.3533, followed by the S3 pivot level at $0.3056.
XLM/USDT daily price chart.
Looking up, a potential bounce back from the 200-period EMA could extend the reversal run to the 100-period EMA at $0.4187.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bears set sight on $112K BTC, $3,500 ETH, $2.78 XRP
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) price action are showing signs of weakness as bears gain control of the momentum. BTC and ETH close below their key support levels, while XRP hovers around a critical level, all hinting at potential downside moves in the near term.
SPX, VIRTUAL, PENDLE lead the fall amid Bitcoin’s third major profit booking
SPX6900 (SPX), Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), and Pendle (PENDLE) are leading the broader cryptocurrency market pullback on Friday, underpinned by a major sell-off move in Bitcoin (BTC).
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP could accelerate losses below $3.00
Ripple (XRP) price is on the back foot, retracing slightly to trade at $3.09 on Thursday. An attempt to step above resistance at $3.32 failed, reflecting low demand retail and a shift in market sentiment, following Wednesday's United States Federal Reserve interest rate decision.
Meme Coin Gainers: PUMP, REKT, BRETT break out in double-digit gains
Meme coins, led by Pump.fun (PUMP), Rekt (REKT) and Brett (BRETT), are leading recovery in the cryptocurrency market on Thursday following a short-lived sell-off the previous day.
Bitcoin: BTC extends correction amid weakening momentum, ETFs outflow
Bitcoin (BTC) is slipping below the lower consolidation band at $116,000, after consolidating for more than ten days. A decisive close below this level would indicate further decline ahead.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.