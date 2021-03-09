Lorenzo Stroe Lorenzo Stroe
FXStreet

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM recent breakout could be stopped short according to key indicator

Cryptos |
  • Stellar price had a significant breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern.
  • The digital asset aims for a 34% move towards $0.55.
  • However, a key indicator is close to presenting two robust sell signals on different time frames.

Stellar was trading inside a tightening range since February 21 before finally seeing a breakout above the upper resistance trendline. However, the move was fairly weak and a key indicator shows XLM could be facing strong selling pressure.

Stellar price aims for $0.55 but might have to endure some pain first

On the 4-hour chart, the breakout from the symmetrical triangle pattern has a price target of $0.55, a 34% move calculated using the height of the pattern. Initially, XLM didn’t see a lot of continuation after the breakout but has finally touched $0.434. 

xlm price

XLM/USD 4-hour chart

However, the most concerning factor is that the TD Sequential indicator has presented two green ‘8’ candlesticks on the 4-hour and 9-hour charts. These are not sell signals just yet but could transform into them soon. 

xlm price

XLM Sell Signals

The validation and confirmation of both signals will significantly increase the selling pressure for XLM which could quickly fall towards $0.4 again to at least re-test the psychological level.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC looks toward $60,000 while building upon strong on-chain metrics

BTC looks toward $60,000 while building upon strong on-chain metrics

Bitcoin has in the past few days consolidated above $50,000, suggesting that it is enjoying stability in the market. Meanwhile, price action has not been progressive above $54,000, which continues to delay the uptrend to new all-time highs above $60,000. 

More Bitcoin News

VeChain price has more legs to go up as it reaches new all-time highs

VeChain price has more legs to go up as it reaches new all-time highs

VeChain price stole the crypto spotlight after rising to a new all-time high of $0.068. While some investors have taken advantage of the uptrend to book profits, VET could be bound for another upswing. 

More VeChain news

The launch of uStonks could catapult UMA price by 15%

The launch of uStonks could catapult UMA price by 15%

Yam Finance and UMA protocol are launching uStonks on Degenerative Finance (DegenFi). uStonks is a synthetic token that tracks an index of the ten most bullish stocks on the WallStreetBets (WSB) Reddit forum.

More Cryptocurrencies News

THETA screams sell as it approaches overbought territory

THETA screams sell as it approaches overbought territory

Theta price rally could be coming to an end as the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal. History reveals that THETA drops an average of 20% each time this setup was presented.
 

More Theta News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location