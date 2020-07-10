XLM/USD bears stepped into the market following four straight bullish days.

The RSI is trending inside the overbought zone, showing that XLM/USD is presently overpriced.

XLM/USD daily chart

XLM/USD bears stepped into the market as the price dropped from $0.0901 to $0.0875 following four straight bullish days. XLM/USD is presently overvalued, given that the daily price chart is trending above the 20-day Bollinger Band and the RSI is hovering inside the overbought zone.

As such, a bearish correction was inevitable. However, the MACD shows that the overall market momentum is still bullish. The SMA 20 is looking to cross over the SMA 50 to chart the bullish cross pattern.

Support and Resistance

XLM/USD has bounced down from the $0.0901 resistance line. On the downside, there are four healthy support levels at $0.0829, $0.080, $0.0721 (SMA 50) and $0.071 (SMA 20).

