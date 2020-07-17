XLM/USD is trending between the upward trending line and the 20-day Bollinger Band's upper curve.

The RSI is trending in the overbought zone around 79.25.

XLM/USD daily chart

XLM/USD bulls retained control for the fourth straight day as the price went up a bit from $0.102 to $0.10248. The price is hovering between the upward trending line and the 20-day Bollinger Band's upper curve. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum.

The RSI indicator is trending in the overbought zone around 79.25. This shows that XLM/USD is overpriced and will face bearish correction soon.

Support and Resistance

XLM/USD has healthy support levels on the downside at $0.0948, $0.0854, $0.0808 (SMA 20) and $0.0764 (SMA 50).



