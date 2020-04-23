Stellar Price Analysis: XLM/USD explodes over 10%, the focus shifts to $0.06

- Stellar price attempts to break an ascending channel resistance following a 10% surge in the last 24 hours.
- XLM/USD primed for more gains as technical indicators stand in the favor of the bulls.
Stellar price soared to new April highs on Wednesday following a bounce from the moving average confluence where the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA converged in the 4-hour range around $0.04920. Before the breakout, XLM/USD was trending higher, although gradually within an ascending channel. The channel resistance has been tested but it is yet to be conquered.
The price surged over 10%, stepping above the resistance at $0.0550. While the momentum slowed down at the triangle resistance, buyers still have their eyes glued in $0.0600. Meanwhile, Stellar has a market value of $0.05667 and is in the hands of the bulls.
The RSI in the same 4-hour range has entered the overbought region. Besides, the indicator is heading higher inside the overbought region as a show of strength from the bulls. The same bullish prowess is emphasized by the MACD, currently moving higher in the positive territory. A bullish divergence from the indicator shows that Stellar is primed to make higher movements likely to rise above $0.0600.
In the event of a reversal, initial support has been highlighted at $0.0550. Other key support areas include the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA as well as the ascending channel support.
XLM/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin moves above $7,000, new bullish leg or a dead-cat bounce?
BTC/USD is back above $7,000. The coin retreated from the intraday high $7,191 as the recovery momentum faded away. BTC/USD has lost 1% since the beginning of the day.
BCH/USD hangs in the balance at $230, where to next?
Bitcoin price is flirting with the resistance at $230 after retreating 1.24% on the day. The entire cryptocurrency market is mostly in red.
TRX has strong fundamentals, may resume growth towards $0.0140
TRX is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $862 million and an average daily trading volume of $1.3 billion.
LTC/USD struggles to overcome resistance at the SMA 20 and SMA 50
LTC/USD had a bearish start to the day as the price fell from $41.87 to $41.67. The bulls lack the momentum needed to break past resistance at the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.