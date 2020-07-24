Stellar Price Analysis: XLM/USD drops below pennant formation as bears take control

XLM/USD bears have taken charge following three straight bullish days.

MACD shows increasing bearish market momentum.

XLM/USD daily chart

XLM/USD bears took charge of the market following three straight bullish days. The price has gone down from $0.09833 to $0.0967, dropping below the pennant structure in the process. The bears must conquer the following support levels to continue this downward momentum – $0.0941, $0.0919 (SMA 20) and $0.0898.

On the upside, we have strong resistance levels at $0.09833 and $0.1044. The MACD shows increasing bearish market momentum. The RSI was trending horizontally next to the overbought zone but has since taken a slight dip to 69.94 following bearish price action.

