Stellar Price Analysis: XLM/USD bulls push the price above the $0.08 psychological level

XLM/USD bulls remained in control for the second straight day.

The RSI indicator is looking to enter the overbought zone, hinting at an upcoming bearish correction.

XLM/USD daily chart

XLM/USD went up from $0.076 to $0.0802 in the early hours of Tuesday. The bulls remained in control for the second straight day as the price jumped from the $0.07–level, and lept above the 20-day Bollinger Band, showing that it’s presently overbought. The RSI indicator is looking to enter the overbought zone, hinting at an upcoming bearish correction, while the MACD shows increasing bullish momentum.

Support and Resistance

XLM/USD bulls face stiff resistance at $0.0829 and $0.087. On the downside, Stellar faces healthy support at $0.075, $0.0725 and SMA 20.

