Stellar Price Analysis: XLM trades above flat as the rest of the crypto market suffers

- XLM trades 3.29% higher as the rest of the crypto majors struggle.
- The price has bounced off the 55 EMA to push higher.
XLM/USD 4-hour chart
XLM pushed past the 0.050 once again as the price trades 3.29% higher on Monday as the rest of the crypto market sells off. Looking closer at the chart the price has traded above the 55 and 200 moving averages showing some bullish signs.
The technical indicators are also looking good as the RSI moved back into positive territory and the buying volume levels picked up too. Its fair to say the price action has been choppy as it seemed in the last four hour period that the price was going to move lower. The main resistance level is now the previous wave higher at 0.05243 and this seems to be the level that bulls are aiming for.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bullrun on course despite price drops
Selling appeared late yesterday on the crypto board, and the worst predictions quickly returned to the headlines, an extensive line of thought at this time.
XRP/USD consolidates ahead of triangle breakout to $0.25
Ripple is in the middle of a consolidation phase after a recent attempt to break the resistance at $0.20 failed to materialize. Instead, the bears overpowered the buyers forcing a reversal under $0.19.
ETH/BTC holds above the 50-day SMA
Ethereum price has been bullish against Bitcoin since the crash in the cryptocurrency market on March 12. Last week, the digital asset broke out incredibly, stepping above the 50-day SMA.
BTG/USD bulls wake up after bouncing off key trendline support
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is once again in the green after retreating from the wall it hit at $10.00. Luckily the bulls’ concentration at an ascending trendline prevented further declines. Moreover, the price is trading ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.