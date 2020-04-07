The Stellar Development Foundation will be matching donations in Lumens (XLM) to six non-profits in April.

The foundation will match up to a total of 1.9 million XLM (roughly $79,000).

Some of the non-profits receiving the aid include Unicef France, the Tor Project and Heifer International.

The Stellar Development Foundation announced earlier that it would be matching donations in Lumens (XLM) to six non-profits during April amid the Covid-19 crisis. The foundation will be doing so up to a maximum of 1.9 million XLM (roughly $79,000). They have also donated 100,000 XLM to each of the charities taking part in this donation campaign.

The official site of this campaign is called “lumentrhopy.” As the Stellar Development Foundation has partnered with several non-profit organizations over the last few years, they have decided to help them during the global pandemic. The non-profits benefiting from this are – Unicef France, the Tor Project, Heifer International, Watsi, Freedom of the Press and Women Who Code. All of them are considered to be 501(c)(3) non-profits.

An excerpt from the announcement reads: