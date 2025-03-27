- Wyoming plans to launch the WYST stablecoin in July, becoming the first US state to issue a digital token.
- Fidelity Investments is also reportedly testing its stablecoin as more firms race toward launching digital assets.
- US legislators reveal the full text of the STABLE Act with its markup set for next week.
According to Governor Mark Gordon, the state of Wyoming has joined the race for a stablecoin, following plans to launch WYST, a US Dollar-backed token in July. WYST will be fully backed by US Treasuries, cash, and repurchase agreements, with a capitalization requirement of at least 102%.
State of Wyoming to issue Dollar-backed token amid lawmakers' quest for stablecoin regulation
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon revealed at the DC Blockchain Summit that the state plans to launch a Wyoming Stablecoin Token (WYST) in July.
Anthony Apollo, executive director at the Stable Token Commission, stated that the state formally engaged interoperability protocol LayerZero as the token development distribution partner.
Apollo also mentioned that WYST will launch a test run on seven blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, and Base. This would make Wyoming the first state to launch a fiat-backed stablecoin in the US.
WYST will be fully backed by US Treasuries, cash and repurchase agreements, with a capitalization requirement of at least 102%, meaning the state will hold approximately $1.02 per WYST token.
Apollo stated that future WYST holders would also be able to transfer dollar-denominated value worldwide, with lower transaction fees than traditional systems like ACH or wire transfers.
"Once launched, WYST will grant holders the ability to transmit dollar-denominated transactions of any value, anywhere in the world, nearly instantly, with significantly reduced fees compared to traditional ACH or wires," Apollo stated.
Wyoming's move adds to the rising interest in stablecoins among corporate entities and government bodies in the past month.
Asset manager Fidelity Investments is also reportedly testing its own stablecoin, which would serve as a form of digital cash for the company. While the firm doesn't have immediate plans to launch the stablecoin, its upcoming tokenized fund could be the reason for exploring stable tokens, reported Financial Times.
Additionally, US lawmakers are seeking to establish clearer cryptocurrency guidelines with a focus on stablecoins.
House of Representatives members released the text for the Stablecoin Transparency and Accountability for a Better Ledger Economy (STABLE) Act on Wednesday. The bill will undergo a markup next week, during which committee members will vote on its passage.
The STABLE Act is the second of two stablecoin bills that lawmakers have released this month. The Senate Banking Committee approved the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act, issued by Senator Bill Hagerty, on March 13.
While both bills contain very similar guidelines, they emphasize different priorities.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin holds $87,000 as markets brace for volatility ahead of April 2 tariff announcements
Bitcoin (BTC) holds above $87,000 on Wednesday after its mild recovery so far this week. A K33 Research report explains how the markets are relatively calm and shaping up for volatility as the market absorbs the tariff announcements.
Shiba Inu rallies as trading volume rises 228% amid increase in bullish bets
Shiba Inu price extends its gains by 8% and trades at $0.000015 at the time of writing on Wednesday, rallying over 15% so far this week. On-chain data shows that SHIB’s trading volume rose 228% in the last 30 days, bolstering the platform’s bullish outlook.
BTC, ETH, and XRP could face volatility as Trump’s “Liberation Day” nears
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $87,000 on Wednesday after recovering 4% in the last three days. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) find support around their key level, suggesting a recovery on the cards.
BlackRock’s BUIDL fund launch on Solana platform while Fidelity files for spot Solana ETF
Solana price hovers around $142 on Wednesday after recovering by 7% so far this week. BlackRock’s BUIDL fund launches on the Solana platform. Fidelity files for a spot Solana ETF with Cboe.
Bitcoin: BTC stabilizes around $84,000 despite US SEC regularity clarity and Fed rate stability
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $84,000 at the time of writing on Friday after recovering nearly 2% so far this week. The recent announcement by the US SEC that Proof-of-Work mining rewards are not securities could boost BTC investors' confidence.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.